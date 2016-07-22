WWE RAW Results: March 5, 2018

How did Paul Heyman respond to the bold comments made by Roman Reigns last week about Brock Lesnar? What happened when Kurt Angle called out Triple H and how did Stephanie McMahon and Ronda Rousey get involved? Who unexpectedly interrupted John Cena in an attempt to pave his own Road to WrestleMania? Who will The Miz be defending the Intercontinental Title against at WrestleMania? What special 'symphony' did Braun Strowman have in store for Elias? Was Nia Jax able to end Asuka's undefeated streak in their WWE Elimination Chamber rematch? Where will "The Great War" between Bray Wyatt and "Woken" Matt Hardy come to an end? Who was the latest inductee announced for the 2018 WWE Hall of Fame?

WWE RAW Results: February 26, 2018

What happened when Ronda Rousey confronted Stephanie McMahon over getting slapped at WWE Elimination Chamber and how was Kurt Angle involved? What brazen comments did Roman Reigns have about Universal Champion Brock Lesnar? How did Kurt Angle ensure that The Miz had a long night and how did it affect the Intercontinental Championship? Was Titus Worldwide able to best Cesaro & Sheamus in a 2-out-of-3 Falls Match for the RAW Tag Team Titles? What happened when Asuka confronted Alexa Bliss? What did John Cena have to say about his Road to WrestleMania?

WWE RAW Results: February 19, 2018

How did Seth Rollins steal the show in the Gauntlet Match that featured the seven participants in the Men's Elimination Chamber Match? Did Mickie James have Alexa Bliss' back when the RAW Women's Champion found herself face-to-face with Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville? Who emerged from an unforgettable Gauntlet Match as the winner? Could Titus Worldwide upset the RAW Tag Team Champions once again? Which former World Champion was announced as the latest inductee into the 2018 WWE Hall of Fame?

WWE RAW Results: February 12, 2018

How did the Second Chance Fatal 5-Way Match end with two Superstars having a legitimate claim to the final spot in the Elimination Chamber Match? Who will have to enter the Elimination Chamber Match first? How did Braun Strowman upstage then beat down Elias? What breaking news did Kurt Angle reveal during RAW? Was Bayley able to beat Sasha Banks in Bayley's hometown? How did Nia Jax send a message to Asuka ahead of WWE Elimination Chamber? Who was the latest inductee announced for the 2018 WWE Hall of Fame?

WWE RAW Results: February 5, 2018

How did Braun Strowman once again prove that he is the biggest threat heading into the #1 Contender's Elimination Chamber Match? Who earned the right to enter the #1 Contender's Elimination Chamber Match last? Who else qualified for the #1 Contender's Elimination Chamber Match? Who will join defending champion Alexa Bliss in the Women's Elimination Chamber Match? How did Jason Jordan get under the skin of Seth Rollins? What did Nia Jax have to say about her match against Asuka at WWE Elimination Chamber?

WWE RAW Results: January 29, 2018

Did John Cena or Finn Balor qualify for the #1 Contender's Elimination Chamber Match? How did Braun Strowman leave no doubt in his victory over Kane in a Last Man Standing Match? How did Bray Wyatt cost "Woken" Matt Hardy a spot in the #1 Contender's Elimination Chamber Match? Was Sasha Banks able to end Asuka's undefeated streak? Could Roman Reigns win back the Intercontinental Title? Which legendary tag team was announced as inductees in the 2018 WWE Hall of Fame?

WWE RAW 25 Results: January 22, 2018

How did Braun Strowman once again assert his dominance over his Royal Rumble opponents? Who made his return to celebrate RAW 25 with a special 'gift' for Vince & Shane McMahon? Was The Miz able to leave Brooklyn with his eighth Intercontinental Title? Who crashed a special reunion in the Manhattan Center? How did Asuka send a clear message to her fellow Royal Rumble Match participants?

WWE RAW Results: January 15, 2018

How did Jason Jordan ensure that his tag team partner picked up the win in the main event? What caused Braun Strowman to go on a path of destruction and what damage did Braun do? Who was announced as the first inductee into the 2018 WWE Hall of Fame? How did Asuka fare against the dominant Nia Jax? Was Roman Reigns able to defeat both members of The Miztourage? How did Jason Jordan cost Cesaro & Sheamus in their match against Titus Worldwide?

WWE RAW Results: January 8, 2018

How did The Miz make an immediate impact upon his return? How did Braun Strowman nearly destroy both Brock Lesnar and Kane ahead of the Royal Rumble? Was the newly reunited Balor Club able to defeat Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins & Jason Jordan? How did Enzo Amore narrowly escape with the Cruiserweight Title? What bold promise did Samoa Joe make for the Royal Rumble? How did Titus O'Neil & Apollo Crews pick up a shocking victory? What happened when Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt came face-to-face in the middle of the ring? How Nia Jax show Asuka her dominance first hand?

WWE RAW Results: January 1, 2018

How did Brock Lesnar get the better of Kane ahead of the Royal Rumble? How did Alexa Bliss fare in her one-on-one match with the undefeated Asuka? Who did Finn Balor find to be his partners in a match against Elias & The Miztourage? Was Roman Reigns able to keep his cool and his Intercontinental Title in a rematch against Samoa Joe? How did Braun Strowman exhibit his ungodly power at the expense of Heath Slater & Rhyno? Who had Cedric Alexander's back in a tag team match against Drew Gulak & Ariya Daivari?

WWE RAW Results: December 25, 2017

Was the unlikely team of Seth Rollins & Jason Jordan able to dethrone Cesaro & Sheamus as the RAW Tag Team Champions? Was Samoa Joe able to put Roman Reigns to sleep and claim the Intercontinental Title? Who interrupted John Cena's return to RAW? Who made an emphatic statement at the expense of the RAW Women's Champion? How did both Kane and Braun Strowman show off their destructive capabilities ahead of the Royal Rumble?

WWE RAW Results: December 18, 2017

What blockbuster, history-making announcement did Stephanie McMahon have and how will it impact the Royal Rumble? How did Samoa Joe and Cesaro & Sheamus potentially put Dean Ambrose on the shelf? What was Kurt Angle's decision regarding the Universal Title match at the Royal Rumble and how did Brock Lesnar make an impact following the announcement? Who made their unexpected RAW debut to come to the aid of Finn Balor? What was the latest in the bizarre saga between Bray Wyatt and "Woken" Matt Hardy?

WWE RAW Results: December 11, 2017

Is Braun Strowman or Kane heading to the Royal Rumble to face Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship? Was Cesaro able to dethrone Roman Reigns as the Intercontinental Champion? How did Jason Jordan play a major role in the match between Dean Ambrose and Samoa Joe? What happened when Asuka found herself outnumbered by Absolution? What did Bray Wyatt and "Woken" Matt Hardy have to say to one another? Who will face Drew Gulak in a #1 Contender's Match next week?

WWE RAW Results: December 4, 2017

How did Samoa Joe and Cesaro & Sheamus outsmart The Shield in the main event? Did Bray Wyatt awaken the dormant condition of Matt Hardy? Was Roman Reigns successful in his impromptu title defense against Jason Jordan? Was Sasha Banks able to derail Absolution by defeating their leader, Paige? What happened when Elias tried to take down Braun Strowman? Who advanced to a #1 Contender's Match next week against Rich Swann? What happened when Alicia Fox found herself surrounded by Absolution?

WWE RAW Results: November 27, 2017

How did Braun Strowman get his revenge against Kane? Was Roman Reigns able to successfully defend the Intercontinental Title against Elias? How did Paige, Mandy Rose, & Sonya Deville further establish their dominance on RAW and what happened when they confronted Asuka? How did Matt Hardy react to his loss to Bray Wyatt? Who attacked Roman Reigns following Roman's title match against Elias? Who won a Fatal 4-Way Match to come one step closer to becoming the #1 Contender for the Cruiserweight Title?

WWE RAW Results: November 20, 2017

Could The Miz find a way to hang onto the Intercontinental Championship against Roman Reigns? Who made their shocking return to RAW to victimize the RAW women's division and who did she bring with her? What happened when Braun Strowman confronted Triple H? Was Dana Brooke able to end Asuka's undefeated streak? How did Kane exact his revenge against Braun Strowman?

WWE RAW Results: November 13, 2017

How did a fight between Braun Strowman and Kane end in the ring getting destroyed? Who made his shocking return on RAW to forcefully take the fifth and final spot on Team RAW at Survivor Series? What did Brock Lesnar's advocate Paul Heyman have to say about Brock's new opponent at Survivor Series? Who completed the women's team at Survivor Series by winning a Triple Threat Match? How did The Shield show their dominance in their return to in-ring competition? How did Finn Balor and Samoa Joe do when they were forced to team together before Survivor Series? How did The Shield save Kurt Angle's job?

WWE RAW Results: November 6, 2017

How did Cesaro & Sheamus take advantage of the chaos caused by the unexpected arrival of The New Day and how does it affect Survivor Series? Who did Kurt Angle select to fill out the remaining spots on Team RAW? Who else did Alicia Fox pick for Team RAW? Who did Kurt Angle bring in as a surprise opponent for Enzo Amore? How did Braun Strowman finally get his hands on The Miz? How did a match between Finn Balor and Samoa Joe end in a wild brawl?

WWE RAW Results: October 30, 2017

Who returned seeking revenge on The Miz and who paid the price in The Miz's place? What happened when Stephanie McMahon returned to confront Kurt Angle? How did Daniel Bryan's plan to make peace go array? Who was the target of Kane's unstoppable destruction this week? Who else made their unexpected return? How did Heath Slater & Rhyno and Gallows & Anderson get into the Halloween spirit? Who was Alicia Fox's first pick for Team RAW at Survivor Series?

WWE RAW Results: October 23, 2017

How did Shane McMahon and SmackDown LIVE fire their first, unforgettable shot against RAW en route to Survivor Series and how did Kurt Angle respond? What did Brock Lesnar & Paul Heyman have to say in response to Jinder Mahal's challenge? Who made a special appearance on RAW to team with Dean Ambrose & Seth Rollins? Could Emma avenge her loss to Asuka at WWE TLC? What did Kane have to say about attacking Braun Strowman at WWE TLC? Who will be the captain of Team RAW in the Women's Traditional 5-on-5 Survivor Series Elimination Tag Match against Team SmackDown LIVE at Survivor Series?