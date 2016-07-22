WWE RAW Results: March 5, 2018 Cassidy March 6, 2018 WWE Raw How did Paul Heyman respond to the bold comments made by Roman Reigns last week about Brock Lesnar? What happened when Kurt Angle called out Triple H and how did Stephanie McMahon and Ronda Rousey get involved? Who unexpectedly interrupted John Cena in an attempt to pave his own Road to WrestleMania? Who will The Miz be defending the Intercontinental Title against at WrestleMania? What special 'symphony' did Braun Strowman have in store for Elias? Was Nia Jax able to end Asuka's undefeated streak in their WWE Elimination Chamber rematch? Where will "The Great War" between Bray Wyatt and "Woken" Matt Hardy come to an end? Who was the latest inductee announced for the 2018 WWE Hall of Fame?