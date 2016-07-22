WWE RAW Results: May 7, 2018

Balor in the Bank.

One night after Backlash, the 1302nd edition of WWE Monday Night RAW came to you, live, from the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, NY. The main event of Backlash saw Roman Reigns overcome Samoa Joe in a physical match between the two proud competitors as “The Big Dog” was able to get back on track after his disappointing losses to Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania and The Greatest Royal Rumble. Now that Roman has put his rivalry with Samoa Joe in the past, what’s next for “The Big Dog”? Will Reigns continue his pursuit of the Universal Championship? Also at Backlash, Seth Rollins and The Miz put on a show-stealing performance in their match for the Intercontinental Championship but it was Rollins who ultimately walked away as the champion. Who will be the next Superstar to step up and try to take the Intercontinental Title from “The Kingslayer”?

Match Results

Money-in-the-Bank Qualifying Match: Braun Strowman def. Kevin Owens by pin following the running powerslam to qualify for the Men’s Money-in-the-Bank Ladder Match.

6-Man Tag: Baron Corbin & The Revival def. No Way Jose and Titus O’Neil & Apollo Crews (with Dana Brooke) by Baron Corbin pinning No Way Jose following the End of Days.

Triple Threat Money-in-the-Bank Qualifying Match: Ember Moon def. Sasha Banks and Ruby Riott (with Liv Morgan & Sarah Logan) by pinning Ruby Riott following the Eclipse to qualify for the Women’s Money-in-the-Bank Ladder Match.

Jinder Mahal (with Sunil Singh) def. Chad Gable by pin following the Khallas.

Dolph Ziggler & Drew McIntyre def. Heath Slater & Rhyno by Drew McIntyre pinning Heath Slater following the Zig Zag/Claymore Kick.

Bobby Roode def. Elias by pin following the Glorious DDT.

Intercontinental Championship: Seth Rollins (c) def. Mojo Rawley by pin following the Curb Stomp to retain.

Non-Title: The Deleters of Worlds def. Bo Dallas & Curtis Axel by Matt Hardy pinning Curtis Axel following a double team Sister Abigail.

Triple Threat Money-in-the-Bank Qualifying Match: Finn Balor def. Sami Zayn and Roman Reigns by pinning Sami Zayn following the Coup de Grace after Jinder Mahal interferes. As a result, Finn Balor qualifies for the Men’s Money-in-the-Bank Ladder Match.

