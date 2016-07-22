WWE RAW Results: June 25, 2018

Reunited.

The 1309th edition of WWE Monday Night RAW came to you, live, from the Valley View Casino Center in San Diego, CA. After Dolph Ziggler took full advantage of Seth Rollins’ open challenge for the Intercontinental Championship last week by using the help of Drew McIntyre, as well as a handful of tights, to claim his sixth Intercontinental Championship in a shocking upset, Seth Rollins would waste little time in invoking his rematch clause as “The Kingslayer” would challenge Dolph Ziggler in a rematch for the Intercontinental Championship! Also, after RAW General Manager Kurt Angle announced last week that there will be a multi-man match at Extreme Rules to determine the next challenger for Brock Lesnar’s Universal Title, the GM also announced that Roman Reigns and Bobby Lashley will be two of the Superstars competing in the #1 Contender’s Match. Will we find out more details about this multi-man match on RAW?

Match Results

The Revival def. Roman Reigns & Bobby Lashley by Dash Wilder rolling up Roman Reigns.

Curtis Axel (with Bo Dallas) def. Matt Hardy (with Bray Wyatt) by pinning Matt Hardy after Matt Hardy slips off of the middle turnbuckle.

The Authors of Pain def. The Gibson Brothers (local competitors) by Rezar pinning Rex Gibson following the Last Chapter.

Non-Title: Natalya (with Nia Jax) def. Alexa Bliss (with Mickie James) by submission to the Sharpshooter.

6-Woman Tag: The Riott Squad def. Bayley, Sasha Banks, & Ember Moon by Ruby Riott rolling up Sasha Banks.

Braun Strowman & Kevin Owens def. Finn Balor & Baron Corbin by count-out.

Intercontinental Championship: Seth Rollins def. Dolph Ziggler (c) (with Drew McIntyre) by DQ after Drew McIntyre pulls the referee out of the ring. As a result, Dolph Ziggler (c) retains.

