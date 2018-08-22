WWE RAW Results: September 3, 2018

The Mighty Have Fallen.

The 1319th edition of WWE Monday Night RAW came to you, live, from the Value City Arena at the Jerome Schottenstein Center at Ohio State University in Columbus, OH. As the Last Time Ever showdown between Triple H and The Undertaker in Melbourne, Australia at WWE Super Show-Down draws closer, RAW would feature a special appearance from WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels! Given the Hall of Famer’s storied history with both Triple H and The Undertaker, what will “The Heartbreak Kid” have to say about “The Game” and “The Deadman” going one-on-one one last time? Also, with WWE Evolution coming up at the end of October, The Bella Twins would return to action on RAW as Brie & Nikki would face The Riott Squad in their first tag team match in years. Speaking of tag team matches, RAW would also feature a rematch for the RAW Tag Team Titles as, after coming up short on the SummerSlam Kickoff, The Revival earned another shot at the titles last week when they defeated The B-Team in a non-title match. Can The Revival do it again with the titles on the line or will The B-Team prove that the “B” stands for “Best”?

Match Results

The Bella Twins def. The Riott Squad’s Liv Morgan & Sarah Logan (with Ruby Riott) by Nikki Bella pinning Liv Morgan following the Rack Attack 2.0.

Chad Gable & Bobby Roode def. The Ascension by Chad Gable pinning Viktor with the rolling German suplex with a bridge.

Alexa Bliss (with Mickie James & Alicia Fox) def. Natalya (with Ronda Rousey) by submission to an armbar.

RAW Tag Team Championship: Dolph Ziggler & Drew McIntyre def. The B-Team (c) by Drew McIntyre pinning Curtis Axel (c) following the Zig Zag/Claymore Kick to win the RAW Tag Team Titles.

The Authors of Pain (with Drake Maverick) def. Keith Thompson & Jimmy James (local competitors) by Akam pinning Jimmy James following the Super Collider.

Sasha Banks & Bayley def. Dana Brooke & Ember Moon (with Titus O’Neil & Apollo Crews) by Sasha Banks rolling up Dana Brooke.

Braun Strowman (with Dolph Ziggler & Drew McIntyre) def. Finn Balor by pin following the running powerslam.

