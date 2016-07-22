WWE RAW Results: May 28, 2018

Banks is Money.

The 1305th edition of WWE Monday Night RAW came to you, live, from the Richmond Coliseum in Richmond, VA. Last week on RAW, Seth Rollins came to the aid of his former Shield partner Roman Reigns to help Reigns fend off an attack from Kevin Owens and Roman’s Money-in-the-Bank opponent Jinder Mahal. However, after a tag team match between the four Superstars, it was Jinder Mahal who would have the last laugh as “The Modern Day Maharaja” assaulted both Reigns and Rollins with a steel chair on the stage. Now, this week, Seth Rollins will be looking for revenge as Rollins would defend his Intercontinental Championship against Jinder Mahal! Can Jinder end the red hot streak Seth Rollins has been on lately by winning his first Intercontinental Title or will Rollins humble “The Modern Day Maharaja” and keep his Intercontinental Title? Also, with one spot remaining in the Women’s Money-in-the-Bank Ladder Match, seven women would get one last chance to qualify for the match as Sasha Banks, Bayley, Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, Sarah Logan, Mickie James, and Dana Brooke would all compete in a Last Chance Money-in-the-Bank Qualifying Gauntlet Match with the winner joining Ember Moon, Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, Becky Lynch, Natalya, Lana, and Naomi in the Women’s Money-in-the-Bank Ladder Match in less than three weeks.

Match Results

Finn Balor def. Braun Strowman by DQ after Kevin Owens interferes.

Intercontinental Championship: Jinder Mahal (with Sunil Singh) def. Seth Rollins (c) by DQ after Seth Rollins uses a steel chair. As a result, Seth Rollins (c) retains.

Non-Title: Matt Hardy & Bray Wyatt def. The Ascension by Matt Hardy pinning Viktor following the Kiss of Deletion.

Kevin Owens def. Bobby Roode by roll-up counter.

Drew McIntyre (with Dolph Ziggler) def. Chad Gable by pin following the Claymore Kick.

Last Chance Money-in-the-Bank Qualifying Gauntlet Match: Bayley def. Liv Morgan by pin following the Bayley-to-Belly. Bayley def. Sarah Logan by roll-up. Ruby Riott def. Bayley by pin following the Riott Kick. Ruby Riott def. Dana Brooke by pin following the Riott Kick. Ruby Riott def. Mickie James by roll-up with the tights. Sasha Banks def. Ruby Riott by submission to the Bank Statement to qualify for the Women’s Money-in-the-Bank Ladder Match.



