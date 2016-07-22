WWE RAW Results: July 9, 2018

WWE Raw

Taking One for the Team.

Six nights before Extreme Rules, the 1311th edition of WWE Monday Night RAW came to you, live, from the TD Garden in Boston, MA. As Roman Reigns and Bobby Lashley prepare to go one-on-one for the first time ever this Sunday at Extreme Rules, how will the two powerhouses look to pick up some momentum heading into their match this Sunday? Also, with the 30-Minute Iron Man Match for the Intercontinental Championship between champion Dolph Ziggler and former champion Seth Rollins set for Extreme Rules, what will happen between Seth and Dolph before this Sunday?

Match Results

  • Nia Jax & Natalya def. Alexa Bliss & Mickie James by Nia Jax pinning Mickie James following a leg drop.
  • Mojo Rawley def. No Way Jose by pin following the Alabama Slam.
  • Bo Dallas (with Curtis Axel) def. Matt Hardy (with Bray Wyatt) by pin following a neckbreaker off of the top rope.
  • Ember Moon def. Liv Morgan (with Sarah Logan) by counter roll-up.
  • Constable Baron Corbin & Elias def. Finn Balor & Bobby Roode by Constable Baron Corbin pinning Bobby Roode following the End of Days.
  • Drew McIntyre (with Dolph Ziggler) def. Seth Rollins by pin following the Claymore Kick after a distraction by Dolph Ziggler. As a result, Drew McIntyre will be allowed at ringside for the Intercontinental Title match at Extreme Rules.

See page 2 for detailed results.

