WWE RAW Results: June 4, 2018

Balor in the Bank?

Less than two weeks before WWE Money-in-the-Bank, the 1306th edition of WWE Monday Night RAW came to you, live, from the Toyota Center in Houston, TX. With all eight participants now confirmed for the Men’s Money-in-the-Bank Ladder Match, the four RAW Superstars in that match would face off in one-on-one matches as Finn Balor would go one-on-one with Kevin Owens while Bobby Roode would square off with “The Monster Among Men” Braun Strowman! Also, as Nia Jax prepares to defend her RAW Women’s Title against “Rowdy” Ronda Rousey at Money-in-the-Bank, the RAW Women’s Champion would be in action on RAW as Nia Jax would go one-on-one with Ronda Rousey’s friend and trainer Natalya in a non-title match.

Match Results

Elias & Jinder Mahal (with Sunil Singh) def. Seth Rollins & Roman Reigns by Elias pinning Seth Rollins following Drift Away.

James Harden (local competitor) def. Curt Hawkins by DQ after Baron Corbin interferes.

Non-Title: Nia Jax def. Natalya by pin following the Samoan Drop.

Braun Strowman def. Bobby Roode by pin following the running powerslam.

#1 Contenders’ Battle Royal: The B-Team def. Heath Slater & Rhyno, The Revival, Breezango, The Ascension, Titus Worldwide, and Dolph Ziggler & Drew McIntyre to become the #1 Contenders for the RAW Tag Team Titles. Tyler Breeze elim. Dolph Ziggler to eliminate Dolph Ziggler & Drew McIntyre. The Revival elim. Titus O’Neil to eliminate Titus Worldwide. Fandango elim. Viktor to eliminate The Ascension. The Revival elim. Fandango to eliminate Breezango. Rhyno elim. Dash Wilder to eliminate The Revival. Heath Slater elim. Rhyno to eliminate Heath Slater & Rhyno.

6-Woman Tag: The Riott Squad def. Ember Moon, Alexa Bliss, & Sasha Banks by DQ after Bayley interferes.

Finn Balor def. Kevin Owens by DQ after Kevin Owens refuses to stop stomping Finn Balor in the corner.

