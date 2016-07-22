WWE RAW Results: June 18, 2018

WWE Raw

Constable Victorious.

One night after a chaotic and destructive WWE Money-in-the-Bank, the 1308th edition of WWE Monday Night RAW came to you, live, from Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, MI. Despite the best efforts of the seven other competitors in the Men’s Money-in-the-Bank Ladder Match, it was “The Monster Among Men” Braun Strowman who bulldozed and destroyed his way to victory, securing the Money-in-the-Bank briefcase, guaranteeing Braun a shot at the Universal Championship any time that he wants it for the next year! The RAW brand would also secure the Women’s Money-in-the-Bank briefcase as RAW’s Alexa Bliss would overcome her seven opponents to earn the guaranteed title opportunity. However, “The Goddess” would waste little time in cashing in her guaranteed title opportunity as Alexa would interrupt the RAW Women’s Title match between champion Nia Jax and challenger Ronda Rousey, taking Rousey out with the briefcase before focusing on Nia Jax. Alexa would then do what eighteen Superstars have done before her by cashing in her Money-in-the-Bank contract on the weakened champion, hitting a DDT and Twisted Bliss on her former best friend to win her fifth Women’s Title! While Alexa Bliss is atop the RAW women’s division once again, the new champion will certainly be looking over her shoulder for former champion Nia Jax as well as the woman who looked like she was about to win the title at Money-in-the-Bank, Ronda Rousey.

  • Intercontinental Championship: Dolph Ziggler (with Drew McIntyre) def. Seth Rollins (c) by roll-up with the tights to win the Intercontinental Title.
  • Bobby Roode def. Curt Hawkins by pin following the Glorious DDT.
  • Non-Title: Matt Hardy & Bray Wyatt def. Heath Slater & Rhyno by Matt Hardy pinning Heath Slater following the Kiss of Deletion.
  • Jinder Mahal (with Sunil Singh) def. Chad Gable by pin following the Khallas.
  • The Riott Squad’s Liv Morgan & Sarah Logan (with Ruby Riott) def. Sasha Banks & Bayley by Liv Morgan rolling up Sasha Banks with the tights.
  • Roman Reigns & Bobby Lashley def. The Revival by Bobby Lashley pinning Dash Wilder following a Spear.
  • Mojo Rawley def. No Way Jose by pin following the Hyper Drive.
  • Kevin Owens & Baron Corbin def. Braun Strowman & Finn Balor by Baron Corbin pinning Finn Balor following the End of Days.

