Big Sky S03E08 Review: Duck Hunting – I love a weirdo.

I suppose there’s an argument that could be made that Big Sky has way too many characters right now. I can see that. Then again, if they’re going to keep on being as weird as Possum, etc., then I don’t mind at all.

Anyway, as Pierre Teilhard de Chardin once wrote, everything that rises must converge. I don’t know about rising, but everything converges this week as the sheriff’s department investigates Mary’s death. To that end, Beau, Jenny, and Poppernak arrive at camp and begin conducting interviews. Jenny is surprised, but not really to find Tonya and Donno there.

And although she’s only known them for a relatively short time, she’s able to pinpoint immediately why they might be there. (See also: the influence of a mother like Jenny’s.) Tonya has become too good a criminal to admit their ulterior motive, so she points them to Avery, instead. It’s not a bad plan. We already know that, because there’s just something suspicious about him. Further, what we find out this week only underlines that point.

Avery’s company, some kind of financial services outfit, is in trouble. The Securities and Exchange Commission, which essentially regulates the stock market in the states, is investigating them. I don’t know exactly what a sudden windfall of say, $15 million could do for his company, but I’m pretty sure it couldn’t hurt.

Honestly, it seems pretty obvious that he’s been hiding something. I knew that and I’ve only known him for like, a few minutes. He even tells Emily this week that he’s looking for the crypto key. Therefore, it seems less believable that Carla, his wife, hadn’t known. I’m not saying that she’s lying, but just that it doesn’t make any sense. I mean, the company’s troubles even made the news.

That’s mostly irrelevant to the plot this week, except for the part where Avery steals the crypto info from Paige’s notebook. I don’t know if anyone saw that, but Tony and Possum are watching as Tonya examines the notebook, finding pages missing. I guess the two men are becoming impatient, but I’m not sure what more Tonya and Donno could have done so far. They’ve been putting enough pressure on Luke that he dipped, after all.

And as for Paige, she’s been hiding well. If you remember the last episode, from a couple of weeks ago, then you’ll recall that Paige ended in a standoff with Luke. He doesn’t have the notebook, and according to Walt, who’s also there, Luke was previously seconds away from bashing in Paige’s skull. As such, when I said last time that this didn’t seem to be a meetup for fun, I was right. Luke gets away from them in the moment, but Jenny later finds him dead of acute arrow infection.

Unfortunately for her, the glampground is positively crawling with talented archers. There’s Avery, for instance, and also Buck. Buck is moving further into the person of interest column this week, as Cormac goes searching for the sales record of that now burned-out truck. Instead, he finds the title, which Buck should have transferred to the buyer. You know, if he actually sold it to someone.

More disturbing to Cormac, at least in the moment, is the photo of his mom with a baby boy. Well, that part’s not that disturbing. There are other plausible explanations, including the one Sunny gives–that it’s a relative’s son. However, Cormac also finds a hospital wristband for a “Baby Johnston.” I’m going to guess that that’s Sunny’s maiden name.

Neither Buck nor Sunny admit to anything when they’re actually talking to their son. Buck, though, wants to tell Cormac about it all, including Walt. I guess he just really wants to tell anyone, however, since he spills the beans to Cassie almost immediately. Cut to the sheriff’s department taking Walt into custody.

Sunny goes to warn him, but he stays behind so that Paige can escape through a hidden tunnel. Wait, a hidden what? You can’t just show me secret underground passageways once and that be the end of it. I need to know everything right now. Unfortunately, though, we’ll have to wait, because the show is taking another mini-break, this time until the 30th. Okay, but tell me about the tunnel then. I’m setting a reminder.

8/10 – Again, I don’t mind the increasingly expanding cast, especially since I love a weirdo. And the show is giving me so many of them. I’m like, five minutes away from hashtagging Donno as the LOML. Ryan O’Nan is just so good at delivering his lines, like my favorite this week, his description of Sunny: “I think they call it cowboy mouth. She also may be a witch.”

In fact, the cast as a whole is so entertaining that it might distract you from everything else going on. We got quite a bit of plot movement this week. Besides the revelations from the police interviews and Luke’s untimely death, we also got what seems like one definitive answer regarding Cormac. He definitely didn’t/doesn’t know about Walt. But I’m still not taking him off the murder board. Trust no one.

Finally, in an unsettling coincidence, right before I watched this, I stopped after a part in the book I’m reading where there’s…let’s say, menace afoot at an archery range. Lotta bad news bows this week. And I don’t mean Sheriff Arlen.