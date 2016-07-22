WWE RAW Results: July 23, 2018

The Hunt Continues.

The 1313th edition of WWE Monday Night RAW came to you, live, from the U.S. Bank Arena in Cincinnati, OH. After it was decided last week that Brock Lesnar will be defending the Universal Championship at SummerSlam, RAW General Manager Kurt Angle set up two Triple Threat Matches with the winners of the two matches facing each other on this week’s RAW to determine who will challenge Brock Lesnar for the Universal Title at SummerSlam. The winners of those matches were Roman Reigns and Bobby Lashley and, now, these two powerhouses will clash one more time in a rematch from Extreme Rules with the winner heading to Brooklyn to take on “The Beast” for the Universal Title! Also, RAW would see the return of its Commissioner as Stephanie McMahon would appear on RAW to make a “historic announcement”. What will this historic announcement be and how will it affect the Superstars of RAW?

Match Results

RAW Tag Team Championship: The B-Team (c) def. Matt Hardy & Bray Wyatt by Curtis Axel (c) rolling up Matt Hardy to retain.

Sasha Banks & Bayley def. Samantha Simon & Karen Lundy (local competitors) by Samantha Simon submitting to Sasha Banks’ Bank Statement.

Mickie James (with Alexa Bliss) def. Natalya by pin following the Mick Kick after a distraction by Alexa Bliss.

Mojo Rawley def. Tyler Breeze by pin following the Alabama Slam.

Finn Balor def. Drew McIntyre (with Dolph Ziggler) by DQ after Dolph Ziggler interferes.

Seth Rollins & Finn Balor def. Dolph Ziggler & Drew McIntyre by Seth Rollins pinning Dolph Ziggler following the Curb Stomp.

Ember Moon def. Liv Morgan by pin following the Eclipse.

#1 Contender’s Match: Roman Reigns def. Bobby Lashley by pin following the Spear to become the #1 Contender for the Universal Title at SummerSlam.

