WWE RAW Results: July 23, 2018

Posted on by Cassidy
WWE Raw

The Hunt Continues.

The 1313th edition of WWE Monday Night RAW came to you, live, from the U.S. Bank Arena in Cincinnati, OH. After it was decided last week that Brock Lesnar will be defending the Universal Championship at SummerSlam, RAW General Manager Kurt Angle set up two Triple Threat Matches with the winners of the two matches facing each other on this week’s RAW to determine who will challenge Brock Lesnar for the Universal Title at SummerSlam. The winners of those matches were Roman Reigns and Bobby Lashley and, now, these two powerhouses will clash one more time in a rematch from Extreme Rules with the winner heading to Brooklyn to take on “The Beast” for the Universal Title! Also, RAW would see the return of its Commissioner as Stephanie McMahon would appear on RAW to make a “historic announcement”. What will this historic announcement be and how will it affect the Superstars of RAW?

Match Results

  • RAW Tag Team Championship: The B-Team (c) def. Matt Hardy & Bray Wyatt by Curtis Axel (c) rolling up Matt Hardy to retain.
  • Sasha Banks & Bayley def. Samantha Simon & Karen Lundy (local competitors) by Samantha Simon submitting to Sasha Banks’ Bank Statement.
  • Mickie James (with Alexa Bliss) def. Natalya by pin following the Mick Kick after a distraction by Alexa Bliss.
  • Mojo Rawley def. Tyler Breeze by pin following the Alabama Slam.
  • Finn Balor def. Drew McIntyre (with Dolph Ziggler) by DQ after Dolph Ziggler interferes.
  • Seth Rollins & Finn Balor def. Dolph Ziggler & Drew McIntyre by Seth Rollins pinning Dolph Ziggler following the Curb Stomp.
  • Ember Moon def. Liv Morgan by pin following the Eclipse.
  • #1 Contender’s Match: Roman Reigns def. Bobby Lashley by pin following the Spear to become the #1 Contender for the Universal Title at SummerSlam.

See page 2 for detailed results.

Next Page
1 2

Tags

Latest Articles

WWE RAW Results: July 23, 2018

Cassidy
WWE Raw

WWE RAW Results: July 23, 2018

Cassidy
WWE Raw

Sharp Objects S01E03 Review: Fix – Adora continues to vie for the title of TV’s worst mother

Salome G
TV Blogs

Sharp Objects S01E03 Review: Fix – Adora continues to vie for the title of TV’s worst mother

Salome G
TV Blogs

James Gunn is out…who is in?

Matthew Martin
Movie Blogs

James Gunn is out…who is in?

Matthew Martin
Movie Blogs

The Sandlot is still awesome, twenty-five years later…

Matthew Martin
Movie Blogs

The Sandlot is still awesome, twenty-five years later…

Matthew Martin
Movie Blogs

WWE SmackDown LIVE Results: July 17, 2018

Cassidy
WWE SmackDown

WWE SmackDown LIVE Results: July 17, 2018

Cassidy
WWE SmackDown

WWE RAW Results: July 16, 2018

Cassidy
WWE Raw

WWE RAW Results: July 16, 2018

Cassidy
WWE Raw

WWE Extreme Rules 2018 Results

Cassidy
WWE PPVs

WWE Extreme Rules 2018 Results

Cassidy
WWE PPVs

Your SO OF COURSE preview of WWE Extreme Rules 2018

Matthew Martin
WWE

Your SO OF COURSE preview of WWE Extreme Rules 2018

Matthew Martin
WWE

WWE Spoilers: Final card for Extreme Rules 2018

Cassidy
WWE PPVs

WWE Spoilers: Final card for Extreme Rules 2018

Cassidy
WWE PPVs

Dietland S01E07 Review: Monster High – You can tell the change in Plum just by her wardrobe!

Salome G
TV Blogs

Dietland S01E07 Review: Monster High – You can tell the change in Plum just by her wardrobe!

Salome G
TV Blogs

Infinity War and the philosophy of trading lives

Matthew Martin
Movie Blogs

Infinity War and the philosophy of trading lives

Matthew Martin
Movie Blogs

WWE SmackDown LIVE Results: July 10, 2018

Cassidy
WWE SmackDown

WWE SmackDown LIVE Results: July 10, 2018

Cassidy
WWE SmackDown