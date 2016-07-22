WWE RAW Results: May 21, 2018

Power Beats Speed.

The 1304th edition of WWE Monday Night RAW came to you, live, from the Times Union Center in Albany, NY. Last week on RAW, Sami Zayn vowed revenge on Bobby Lashley for keeping Sami out of The Greatest Royal Rumble with a case of “vertigo” as Sami said that, with Lashley’s sisters in attendance, he will “expose” the real Bobby Lashley on this week’s RAW. What does Sami Zayn have in mind for Bobby Lashley and his sisters? How will Bobby Lashley respond to Sami getting involved with his family as well as costing Lashley his Money-in-the-Bank Qualifying Match last week? Speaking of Money-in-the-Bank, there are still two RAW spots available in the Women’s Money-in-the-Bank Ladder Match with RAW’s Ember Moon and Alexa Bliss and SmackDown LIVE’s Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch already in the match. Who else will qualify for the Women’s Money-in-the-Bank Ladder Match?

Match Results

Roman Reigns def. Kevin Owens by DQ after Jinder Mahal interferes.

Roman Reigns & Seth Rollins def. Jinder Mahal & Kevin Owens (with Sunil Singh) by Seth Rollins pinning Kevin Owens following the Curb Stomp.

Ember Moon def. Alexa Bliss (with Mickie James) by pin following the Eclipse.

Baron Corbin def. No Way Jose by pin following the End of Days.

The B-Team def. Breezango by Curtis Axel pinning Fandango following the double team backdrop/neckbreaker.

Dolph Ziggler (with Drew McIntyre) def. Chad Gable by pin following the super kick.

Fatal 4-Way Money-in-the-Bank Qualifying Match: Natalya def. Dana Brooke, Liv Morgan, and Sarah Logan (with Ruby Riott) by Sarah Logan submitting to Natalya’s Sharpshooter to qualify for the Women’s Money-in-the-Bank Ladder Match.

Elias def. Bobby Roode by pin following Drift Away.

Braun Strowman def. Finn Balor by pin following the running powerslam.

See page 2 for detailed results.