WWE RAW Results: August 27, 2018

Dangerous Alliance.

The 1318th edition of WWE Monday Night RAW came to you, live, from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. After last week’s unexpected reunion of The Shield saw Roman Reigns, Dean Ambrose, and Seth Rollins reunite to take out “Mr. Monster-in-the-Bank” Braun Strowman just as Braun was about to cash in his Money-in-the-Bank contract, Braun Strowman has called the Universal Champion out as “Mr. Monster-in-the-Bank” wants Roman Reigns to confront him in the ring and he wants Roman to face him alone. Will Roman Reigns confront Braun in the ring and will Reigns come out alone? Also, after last week’s RAW Women’s Title celebration went South thanks to Stephanie McMahon’s badmouthing of new champion Ronda Rousey and Ronda’s subsequent use of the armbar on Stephanie, the RAW Commissioner would blame RAW General Manager Kurt Angle for not being out there to protect her and would force Kurt to take a leave of absence before putting Constable Baron Corbin in charge of RAW as the Acting General Manager! Now that Corbin is running the show, what big decisions can we expect from the new boss?

Match Results

No DQ: Baron Corbin def. Finn Balor by pin following the End of Days after a steel chair shot.

Sasha Banks (with Bayley) def. Dana Brooke (with Titus O’Neil & Apollo Crews) by submission to the Bank Statement.

Intercontinental Championship: Seth Rollins (c) def. Kevin Owens by pin following the Curb Stomp to retain.

Non-Title: The Revival def. The B-Team by Dash Wilder pinning Curtis Axel following the Shatter Machine.

Natalya (with Ronda Rousey & Trish Stratus) def. Alicia Fox (with Alexa Bliss & Mickie James) by submission to the Sharpshooter.

2-on-1 Handicap Match: Bobby Lashley def. The Ascension by pinning Viktor following the Big Ending.

Dean Ambrose def. Jinder Mahal (with Sunil Singh) by pin following Dirty Deeds.

Roman Reigns & Braun Strowman def. Dolph Ziggler & Drew McIntyre by DQ.

See page 2 for detailed results.