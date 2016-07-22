WWE RAW Results: May 14, 2018

Friends in High Places.

The 1303rd edition of WWE Monday Night RAW came to you from ‘across the pond’ at the O2 Arena in London, England. The fans in the UK would bear witness to what could potentially be a show-stealing match as the old rivalry between Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens would be renewed on RAW as the two would clash over the Intercontinental Championship. After Seth Rollins issued an open challenge for his Intercontinental Championship on Saturday, Kevin Owens was quick to answer the challenge and, now, Seth Rollins will defend the Intercontinental Title against former two-time champion Kevin Owens on RAW in London! Also, after RAW’s Braun Strowman and Finn Balor and SmackDown LIVE’s The Miz and Rusev all qualified for the Men’s Money-in-the-Bank Ladder Match last week while RAW’s Ember Moon and SmackDown LIVE’s Charlotte Flair qualified for the Women’s Money-in-the-Bank Ladder Match, who else will qualify for the two Money-in-the-Bank Ladder Matches?

Match Results

Intercontinental Championship: Seth Rollins (c) def. Kevin Owens by pin following the Curb Stomp to retain.

Triple Threat Money-in-the-Bank Qualifying Match: Bobby Roode def. Baron Corbin and No Way Jose by pinning No Way Jose following the Glorious DDT to qualify for the Men’s Money-in-the-Bank Qualifying Match.

The B-Team def. Breezango by Bo Dallas pinning Fandango following a double team backdrop/neckbreaker.

6-Woman Tag: Ember Moon, Natalya, & Sasha Banks def. The Riott Squad by Liv Morgan submitting to Natalya’s Sharpshooter.

Non-Title: Matt Hardy & Bray Wyatt def. The Revival by Matt Hardy pinning Scott Dawson following the Kiss of Deletion.

Triple Threat Money-in-the-Bank Qualifying Match: Alexa Bliss def. Bayley and Mickie James by pinning Bayley following the DDT to qualify for the Women’s Money-in-the-Bank Ladder Match.

Dolph Ziggler & Drew McIntyre def. Finn Balor & Braun Strowman by Dolph Ziggler pinning Finn Balor after knocking Finn Balor off of the top rope.

Triple Threat Money-in-the-Bank Qualifying Match: Kevin Owens def. Elias and Bobby Lashley by pinning Elias following a frog splash after interference from Sami Zayn to qualify for the Men’s Money-in-the-Bank Ladder Match.

