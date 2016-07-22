WWE RAW Results: August 6, 2018

Unstoppable?

The 1315th edition of WWE Monday Night RAW came to you, live, from the Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, FL. As she prepares to challenge Alexa Bliss for the RAW Women’s Championship in just under two weeks at SummerSlam, Ronda Rousey would make her RAW in-ring debut, going one-on-one with Alicia Fox. However, with Natalya in Rousey’s corner and RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss in Alicia Fox’s corner, will this match devolve into anarchy? Also, after Universal Champion Brock Lesnar made a memorable return to RAW last week where he not only victimized RAW General Manager Kurt Angle with an F-5 but he also put his hands on his longtime advocate, Paul Heyman. Will there be any ramifications for Brock Lesnar’s actions? What will Brock’s SummerSlam opponent Roman Reigns have to say about Brock’s aggressive outburst?

Match Results

Roman Reigns def. Constable Baron Corbin by pin following the Spear after a distraction by Finn Balor.

Bobby Roode def. Mojo Rawley by pin following the Glorious DDT.

Rezar (with Akam) def. Titus O’Neil (with Apollo Crews & Dana Brooke) by pin following a spinebuster after a distraction by Akam.

Jinder Mahal (with Kevin Owens & Sunil Singh) def. Braun Strowman by DQ after Braun Strowman uses the Money-in-the-Bank briefcase as a weapon.

2-on-1 Handicap Match: Dolph Ziggler & Drew McIntyre def. Seth Rollins by Dolph Ziggler pinning Seth Rollins following a super kick.

Non-Title: The B-Team and The Revival fight to a No Contest after Matt Hardy & Bray Wyatt interfere.

Liv Morgan & Sarah Logan def. Sasha Banks & Bayley by Sarah Logan rolling up Sasha Banks after a distraction by Ruby Riott.

Ronda Rousey (with Natalya) def. Alicia Fox (with Alexa Bliss) by submission to the armbar.

