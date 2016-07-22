WWE RAW Results: August 13, 2018

The Lunatic Returns.

Six nights before SummerSlam, the 1316th edition of WWE Monday Night RAW came to you, live, from the Greensboro Coliseum at the GCC in Greensboro, NC. On the last stop before “The Biggest Event of the Summer”, what will happen between the SummerSlam combatants? Will Universal Champion Brock Lesnar show up to confront his challenger this Sunday, Roman Reigns? Will Ronda Rousey get her hands on RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss? Also, amidst the hype for SummerSlam, the RAW Tag Team Titles would be on the line as The B-Team would defend the titles against The Revival and Matt Hardy & Bray Wyatt in a Triple Threat Tag Match. Can The B-Team overcome the odds to remain the RAW Tag Team Champions?

Match Results

Non-Title: Ember Moon (with Ronda Rousey) def. Alexa Bliss (with Alicia Fox) by DQ after Alicia Fox interferes.

Constable Baron Corbin def. Tyler Breeze by pin following the Deep Six.

Braun Strowman & Finn Balor def. Kevin Owens & Jinder Mahal (with Sunil Singh) by Braun Strowman pinning Jinder Mahal following the running powerslam.

RAW Tag Team Championship: Triple Threat Tag Match: The B-Team (c) def. The Revival and Matt Hardy & Bray Wyatt by Curtis Axel (c) pinning Bray Wyatt following the Shatter Machine by The Revival to retain.

6-Man Tag: Bobby Roode & Titus Worldwide (with Dana Brooke) def. Mojo Rawley & The Authors of Pain by Bobby Roode pinning Mojo Rawley following the Glorious DDT.

Ruby Riott (with Liv Morgan & Sarah Logan) def. Sasha Banks (with Bayley) by roll-up after interference by Liv Morgan.

