Best Wrestling Head Gear: Top Choices for Protection and Comfort

Wrestling is a demanding sport that requires not only physical strength and skill but also the right protective gear to prevent injury. One essential piece of equipment for wrestlers of all levels is headgear. The primary purpose of wrestling headgear is to safeguard the ears from impacts and abrasions that can lead to “cauliflower ear,” a painful condition caused by blood pooling in the outer ear cartilage. In addition to protecting the ears, high-quality wrestling headgear should be comfortable, lightweight, and allow for a range of motion during matches.

There’s a wide variety of headgear available on the market, with different materials, strap systems, and cushioning styles all playing a role in determining the best fit for a wrestler’s needs. The type of material used for the straps and shell can affect durability, comfort, and hygiene. The padding inside the headgear can either be soft foam or hard plastic, each offering distinct advantages and disadvantages.

When shopping for the best wrestling headgear, it is crucial to consider factors such as proper fit, adjustable straps, and overall comfort during competition. Ventilation should also be taken into account to allow for airflow and prevent excessive sweating. The headgear should provide adequate protection without hindering the wrestler’s ability to see and hear their opponent and coach during a match.

After considering these key factors and extensively researching and comparing various wrestling headgear on the market, we’ve compiled a list of the top options that meet these criteria and offer superior protection, comfort, and performance. Join us as we dive into the features, benefits, and drawbacks of each selection to help you find the best wrestling headgear for your needs.

We highly recommend the Cliff Keen Tornado Wrestling Headgear for its combination of lightweight design, excellent audible sound technology, and comfortable fit.

Pros

43% lighter than traditional wrestling headgear

80% greater audible sound technology

Easy and quick adjustments with the Power Tab on-the-fly strapping system

Cons

Some users may prefer a more open ear design

Slightly expensive compared to other options

May require a tight fit to avoid movement during activity

After using the Cliff Keen Tornado Wrestling Headgear, we were impressed by its innovative design and comfort. The patented “Air Vent System” technology ensures our heads stay cool during intense wrestling matches. The lightweight design is a game-changer, as it’s 43% lighter than traditional wrestling headgear, keeping us agile during matches.

One feature that sets the Tornado Headgear apart from competitors is the 80% greater audible sound technology. We were pleasantly surprised by the clarity of sound while wearing it, making it easier to hear coaches and teammates. The Power Tab on-the-fly strapping system allowed us to snuggly adjust the headgear within seconds, ensuring a secure fit.

On the flip side, a few of our team members found they preferred a more open ear design as opposed to the ultra-deep ear cups. Although they provided maximum comfort and protection, they may not be everyone’s preference. We also noticed that the headgear requires a tight fit to ensure it doesn’t move during activity, which might be uncomfortable for some users. Additionally, we must mention that the Tornado Headgear is slightly more expensive compared to other options on the market.

In conclusion, the Cliff Keen Tornado Wrestling Headgear is a top choice for those seeking a high-quality, lightweight, and comfortable headgear option. However, it may not be the best fit for those who prefer more open ear designs or are on a tighter budget.

A must-buy headgear for wrestlers looking for lightweight comfort and durability in one package.

Pros

Easily adjustable for a secure fit

Lightweight, making it less cumbersome

Protective closed cell foam without compromising comfort

Cons

Strap durability may be an issue

Not suitable for all ages

May not provide enough room for larger ears

We recently put the Cliff Keen Fusion Headwear to the test, and it certainly holds up to its reputation. The easily adjustable, three-strap design ensures a snug and comfortable fit, perfect for intense wrestling sessions. This design is inspired by Cliff Keen’s original foam ear guard, which has been a favorite among wrestlers for decades.

The lightweight feature of this headgear makes it easy to forget you’re even wearing it. During our practice sessions, we hardly noticed its presence, allowing us to focus on our performance. The closed cell foam is protective yet soft, preventing any discomfort. It even cleans easily, allowing us to quickly wipe it down with soap and water or antibacterial wipes after use.

However, we did notice some downsides to the Cliff Keen Fusion Headwear. For starters, the strap durability may be an issue for some wrestlers, as some reviews have mentioned that it came apart after just a few matches. Also, while the one-size-fits-all design works for most, it may not be suitable for all ages, especially younger children. Additionally, if you have larger ears, the ear cups might feel a bit cramped.

Overall, the Cliff Keen Fusion Headwear is a great option for wrestlers looking for comfortable yet protective headgear. Despite a few drawbacks, its lightweight design, ease of adjustment, and protective foam make it worthy of being on your list of wrestling gear essentials.

The adidas Response Wrestling Ear Guard is a great choice for wrestlers seeking comfort and protection at an affordable price.

Pros

Low profile design with soft foam coverage

Adjustable vinyl straps for a secure fit

Injection molded internal plastic ear cups for added protection

Cons

Adjusting straps might require some effort

Material choice may not suit everyone’s preference

Not suitable for smaller head sizes

We recently tried out the adidas Response Wrestling Ear Guard and were impressed with its low profile design and soft foam cover. The ear guard offers a high level of comfort without sacrificing protection, thanks to its injection molded internal plastic ear cups.

Another feature that stood out to us was the adjustable vinyl straps, which ensured a secure fit during intense wrestling matches. However, we did notice that adjusting the straps might require a bit more effort than we anticipated. Once we got the hang of it, adjusting the ear guard became easier.

While the material choice of plastic and foam is great in terms of comfort and protection, some wrestlers might prefer leather for better durability and movement on the wrestling mat. Furthermore, though the ear guard is one-size-fits-all for adults, individuals with smaller head sizes might find it too loose.

In conclusion, the adidas Response Wrestling Ear Guard offers a great balance of comfort, protection, and affordability. Although it may have a few minor drawbacks, we believe that it is a solid choice for wrestlers seeking reliable and comfortable headgear.

We highly recommend the Matman U.S.A. Wrestling Headgear for its exceptional protection, comfort, and secure fit.

Pros

Excellent ear protection

Comfortable fit

Easy to clean

Cons

Adjustment can be tricky

Occasional snap closure difficulty

Not suitable for young children

We recently tried out the Matman U.S.A. The Original Adult Adjustable Wrestling Headgear Gold and have to say that we’re genuinely impressed by its ability to protect the ears while staying securely on the head. Throughout numerous practice sessions and matches, the plastic construction offers excellent defense against cauliflower ears without compromising on comfort.

The headgear scores highly on the comfort front, fitting snugly around the head without feeling tight or causing discomfort. As many reviewers mentioned, it’s perfect for high school and adult wrestlers, providing adequate support during intense practice sessions.

Although adjusting the headgear can be a bit of a pain initially, once you find the right fit, it’ll rarely need readjusting. The only downside we encountered was the occasional issue with the snap closure. It might take a few tries to get used to it, but after breaking it in, the closure should function with ease.

One thing to note is that this particular model might not be suitable for young children, but Matman offers a wide range of headgear in various sizes to accommodate different age groups. Overall, if you’re after a reliable, comfortable, and easily cleanable wrestling headgear, the Matman U.S.A. The Original Adult Adjustable Headgear Gold is an excellent choice.

The Matman Dynasty Headgear is a great investment for wrestlers seeking comfort, adjustability, and durability.

Pros

Easily adjustable for optimal fit

Lightweight and breathable neoprene material

Easy to hand wash and maintain

Cons

May run small for some head sizes

Can retain body heat during usage

Might not offer enough sturdiness for some users

We put the Matman Dynasty Adult Wrestling Headgear to the test, and found that its three easy-to-adjust straps are a big positive. This feature allowed us to find the perfect fit without needing to remove the headgear. Its lightweight neoprene material is both breathable and strong, with a soft exterior and durable hard shell insert for protection.

Despite its ultra-soft neoprene exterior, the Matman headgear can hold up quite well against rough action on the mat. Additionally, we appreciated how easy it was to hand wash and hang dry after each use, ensuring that it remains fresh and clean.

However, it’s essential to note that the sizing may not be suitable for everyone. While it is designed for wrestlers over 100 lbs or hat size 7 and larger, some users might find it running small. The headgear can also retain body heat, making it warm during intense practice sessions. Some users may prefer a sturdier material if they find the softness of this headgear inadequate for their needs.

In conclusion, the Matman Dynasty Adult Wrestling Headgear would be an excellent investment for wrestlers looking for a comfortable, adjustable, and durable headgear. The adjustable straps, lightweight material, and ease of maintenance make it stand out among other options. Just keep in mind the potential sizing issues and body heat retention before making a decision.

The Great Call Athletics Wrestling Headgear Earguard offers excellent ear protection and comfort for any wrestling enthusiast.

Pros

High-quality neoprene material

Adjustable for a secure fit

Suitable for various combat sports

Cons

May be too small for some users

Velcro durability concerns

Possible ear irritation

We recently tried out the Great Call Athletics Wrestling Headgear Earguard and found it to be an excellent choice for protecting our ears while wrestling or practicing other combat sports. The premium quality, super soft neoprene is designed to withstand rough use on the mat while remaining breathable and easy to clean. Moreover, this headgear is versatile, suitable for sports like Jiu Jitsu, MMA, Boxing, and Sambo.

The adjustable hook and loop velcro straps ensure a secure and comfortable fit for all head sizes. We appreciated this feature since it allowed us to focus on our training without worrying about the headgear slipping or moving during intense sessions.

However, we did notice a few drawbacks to consider before purchasing this headgear. First, some users may find the size too small, resulting in an uncomfortable or tight fit. Additionally, there have been some concerns about the velcro’s durability, which could lead to issues with the headgear staying in place over time. Finally, some users mentioned that the ear protection rubbed against their ears, causing discomfort or irritation.

Despite these minor downsides, we believe that the Great Call Athletics Wrestling Headgear Earguard provides excellent value for its price. Its high-quality materials, adjustability, and suitability for various sports make it a great investment for wrestlers and other athletes looking for reliable ear protection.

We highly recommend Matman Wrestling Medalist Headgear for its ultra-soft comfort, durability, and easy adjustability.

Pros

Ultra-soft neoprene material

Durable and easy to clean

Easily adjustable straps

Cons

Thin ear piece covering

Limited color options

May not fit larger head sizes

We recently used the Matman Wrestling Medalist Headgear during our wrestling sessions, and we were impressed with the comfort provided by the ultra-soft neoprene material. It was breathable and strong, allowing for focused practice without any discomfort. The durable shell insert within the soft exterior ensured our ears were well-protected.

Not only was the headgear comfortable, but it was also easy to clean after practice sessions. We could simply hand wash it, and hang it to dry for repeated use. The easily adjustable straps made finding the perfect fit a breeze – we didn’t even have to remove the headgear to customize the fit. The design of the headgear was perfect for wrestling or daily grappling.

One concern we had was the thin covering on the ear pieces, particularly the interior side. After one meet, we noticed a small tear on the covering. This may be something to watch out for in the long run. Additionally, the headgear comes in a limited color option (Navy Blue) which might not suit everyone’s taste. Some users with larger head sizes might also struggle to find a snug fit.

Overall, the Matman Wrestling Medalist Headgear is an excellent choice for those seeking a comfortable, durable, and easily adjustable headgear for wrestling or grappling sessions. Just be mindful of the thin ear piece covering and the limited color option.

Buying Guide

When it comes to choosing the best wrestling headgear, there are several factors to consider. In this buying guide, we’ll outline the most important aspects to help ensure you make an informed decision.

Comfort and Fit

The fit and comfort of your headgear should be a top priority. If it doesn’t fit well or causes discomfort, you’ll be distracted during practice and competitions. Consider the following when assessing comfort and fit:

Headgear should be adjustable to provide a secure fit.

to provide a secure fit. Material should be durable yet soft to minimize irritation and abrasions on the skin.

yet soft to minimize irritation and abrasions on the skin. Proper ventilation is essential for keeping your head cool and preventing excessive sweating.

Protection

Since headgear is designed to safeguard your ears and head, it’s vital to assess the level of protection it provides:

Ear protection: Ear guards should be made of sturdy materials, such as closed-cell foam, to effectively disperse impacts and prevent injury. Head protection: The headgear should ideally cover the areas around the temples and the back of the head for added safety.

Strap and Closure System

The straps and closure system play a key role in the headgear’s overall security and effectiveness. Examine the following features:

Feature Benefit Straps that are easily adjustable Allows for a secure, custom fit Velcro or clip closures Easy and quick removal of headgear

Maintenance and Hygiene

Headgear should be relatively easy to clean since bacteria and odor can build up over time. In addition, remember to:

Choose materials that are machine-washable or simple to wipe down.

or simple to wipe down. Opt for moisture-wicking headgear to reduce sweating and discomfort during practice and competitions.

By keeping these factors in mind and considering all aspects of your wrestling headgear, you will confidently make the best decision for your protection and comfort. Happy shopping!

Frequently Asked Questions

How do I select the most effective headgear for cauliflower ear prevention?

To choose the most effective headgear for cauliflower ear prevention, consider factors like comfort, fit, coverage, and durability. Look for headgear with adequate padding and ear cup protection that fit snugly without causing discomfort. Also, ensure the straps are easily adjustable and made of high-quality material for long-lasting use.

Which headgear models are sanctioned by the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS)?

NFHS-approved wrestling headgear must meet specific safety standards and bear the NFHS logo on the packaging. Look for headgear that has been certified by ASTM International, as this ensures that the product meets NFHS requirements. Trusted brands such as Cliff Keen, Asics, and Adidas produce headgear that’s often sanctioned by NFHS.

Can you list the top headgear options for youth wrestlers?

Some popular headgear options for youth wrestlers include:

Cliff Keen Youth Signature Headgear Asics Junior Gel Wrestling Headgear Adidas Response Junior Earguard Matman Youth #85 Ultra Soft Headgear Venum Kontact Evo Ear Guard

Remember, the most suitable headgear for a young wrestler may vary depending on their age, head size, and personal preferences.

Are there any differences in headgear for men and women, or are they universally fitting?

Most wrestling headgear models are designed to be universally fitting, with adjustable straps for a customized and secure fit. However, a few brands offer women’s-specific headgear with features tailored to better fit and protect the female athlete. It’s crucial to try on the headgear and adjust it correctly to ensure proper protection and comfort during matches.

What are the custom headgear options available for wrestlers?

Custom headgear options include personalized color schemes, team logos, and strap designs. Many well-known brands, such as Cliff Keen, offer custom services for wrestling headgear. Contact the manufacturer or retailer for more information and pricing on creating unique, personalized headgear for individuals or teams.

Is grabbing the headgear during a match permissible under wrestling rules?

No, grabbing an opponent’s headgear during a wrestling match is against the rules and can result in penalties. The National Federation of State High School Associations considers grabbing, twisting, or pulling on headgear as illegal and unsportsmanlike conduct. Referees will penalize the offending wrestler with match points or disqualification if the action is deemed intentional and aggressive.