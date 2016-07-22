WWE RAW Results: July 2, 2018

Posted on by Cassidy
WWE Raw

Crappy Night.

The 1310th edition of WWE Monday Night RAW came to you, live, from the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls, SD. After months of turmoil between former best friends Bayley and Sasha Banks, RAW General Manager Kurt Angle has given Bayley an ultimatum, either receive counseling to repair their friendship or be fired! With no choice but to get counseling, will the mandatory counseling session be enough to get Bayley and Sasha back on the same page of is their friendship beyond repair? Also, after last week’s thrilling Intercontinental Title rematch between new champion Dolph Ziggler and former champion Seth Rollins ended in a disqualification thanks to interference from Drew McIntyre, it was Roman Reigns who would make the save for his former Shield brethren, leaving Seth and Roman standing tall. How will Dolph Ziggler & Drew McIntyre respond to Roman’s interference? Will Seth Rollins get another opportunity at the Intercontinental Title?

Match Results

  • Curtis Axel (with Bo Dallas) def. Matt Hardy by pin following the Axehole.
  • The Authors of Pain def. Titus O’Neil & Apollo Crews (with Dana Brooke) by Rezar pinning Apollo Crews following the Last Chapter.
  • Roman Reigns & Seth Rollins def. Dolph Ziggler & Drew McIntyre by DQ after The Revival attacks Roman Reigns.
  • Ember Moon def. Liv Morgan (with Sarah Logan) by pin following the Eclipse.
  • Roman Reigns & Bobby Lashley def. The Revival by DQ after Scott Dawson illegally stays in the ring.
  • Nia Jax (with Natalya) def. Mickie James (with Alexa Bliss) by pin following a Samoan Drop.
  • Braun Strowman def. Kevin Owens by count-out.

See page 2 for detailed results.

WWE RAW Results: July 2, 2018

Cassidy
WWE Raw

WWE Spoilers: Three more title matches announced for Extreme Rules

Cassidy
Wrestling News

YOUR ultimate 2018 Fourth of July viewing experience!

Matthew Martin
Movie Blogs

WWE SmackDown LIVE Results: June 26, 2018

Cassidy
WWE SmackDown

WWE RAW Results: June 25, 2018

Cassidy
WWE Raw

In which I tell Nintendo fans to calm down(!)

Matthew Martin
Video Game Blogs

Dietland S01E05 Review: Plum Tuckered – Can I have Kitty’s entire wardrobe?

Salome G
TV Blogs

Was THE LAST JEDI a box office disappointment?

Matthew Martin
Movie Blogs

Batman (Mask of the Phantasm) is still awesome, twenty-five years later…

Matthew Martin
Movie Blogs

WWE SmackDown LIVE Results: June 19, 2018

Cassidy
WWE SmackDown

WWE RAW Results: June 18, 2018

Cassidy
WWE Raw

Let’s talk about Disney’s approach to Star Wars…

Matthew Martin
Movie Blogs