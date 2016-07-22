WWE RAW Results: July 30, 2018

WWE Raw

The Beast is Back.

The 1314th edition of WWE Monday Night RAW came to you, live, from the American Airlines Arena in Miami, FL. One week after Roman Reigns bested Bobby Lashley to earn another match with Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship at SummerSlam, “The Beast” would make his return on RAW as, for the first time since The Greatest Royal Rumble in April, Universal Champion Brock Lesnar, along with his advocate Paul Heyman, would appear in a WWE ring. What will Brock’s advocate Paul Heyman have to say about Brock’s SummerSlam opponent, Roman Reigns? Will Roman Reigns be looking to confront “The Beast” ahead of SummerSlam? Another former UFC champion would be returning on RAW as, fresh off of her suspension, “Rowdy” Ronda Rousey would be on RAW as Rousey would no doubt be looking for a piece of her SummerSlam opponent, RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss.

Match Results

  • Constable Baron Corbin def. Finn Balor by pin following the End of Days.
  • Alicia Fox (with Alexa Bliss) def. Natalya (with Ronda Rousey) by pin following a big boot after Alexa Bliss gets involved.
  • Jinder Mahal (with Sunil Singh) def. Braun Strowman by count-out after a distraction by Kevin Owens.
  • Apollo Crews (with Titus O’Neil & Dana Brooke) def. Akam (with Rezar) by roll-up.
  • Seth Rollins def. Drew McIntyre (with Dolph Ziggler) by DQ after Dolph Ziggler interferes.
  • The Revival def. Matt Hardy & Bray Wyatt by Scott Dawson pinning Bray Wyatt following the Shatter Machine.
  • Sasha Banks & Bayley def. Liv Morgan & Sarah Logan by Bayley pinning Liv Morgan following the Bayley-to-Belly.

See page 2 for detailed results.

