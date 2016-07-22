WWE Elimination Chamber 2018 Results

Who survived the #1 Contender's Elimination Chamber Match to punch his ticket to WrestleMania and face Brock Lesnar for the Universal Title? How did Braun Strowman break records inside the Elimination Chamber? How did Ronda Rousey's contract signing turn into a physical confrontation with Triple H & Stephanie McMahon? Was Alexa Bliss able to emerge from the first ever Women's Elimination Chamber Match with the RAW Women's Title? Did Nia Jax end Asuka's undefeated streak and earn a title match at WrestleMania?

WWE Royal Rumble 2018 Results

Who shocked the world with her surprise appearance after the Women's Royal Rumble Match? Who punched their ticket to WrestleMania to challenge for either the RAW Women's or SmackDown Women's Title? Who survived the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match and who will they be challenging at WrestleMania? Was Brock Lesnar able to survive as the Universal Champion? Could AJ Styles overcome the odds of a 2-on-1 Handicap Match to remain WWE Champion? Did Chad Gable & Shelton Benjamin dethrone The Usos? How did Jason Jordan play a major role in the RAW Tag Team Title match?

WWE Clash of Champions 2017 Results

Was AJ Styles able to hang onto the WWE Title in the rematch against Jinder Mahal? Did Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn keep their jobs and how did things get heated between Shane McMahon and Daniel Bryan? Were The Usos able to walk out of Boston as the SmackDown Tag Team Champions after a show-stealing Fatal 4-Way Tag Match? Could Baron Corbin survive the odds to hang onto the United States Title? Was Natalya able to regain the SmackDown Women's Title in a chaotic Lumberjack Match?

WWE Survivor Series 2017 Results

Who won the battle for brand supremacy between RAW and SmackDown LIVE? How did Triple H play a direct role in the end of the Men's Traditional 5-on-5 Survivor Series Elimination Tag Match and what was the aftermath? Was AJ Styles able to use his speed to overcome Brock Lesnar? Who was the sole survivor in the Women's Traditional 5-on-5 Survivor Series Elimination Tag Match? Did The Shield or The New Day prove that they are the dominant faction in WWE? Was Baron Corbin able to overcome The Miz as well as The Miztourage? Who won in the battle between the RAW Women's Champion and the SmackDown Women's Champion? Which tag team champions proved to be superior?

NXT TakeOver: WarGames 2017 Results

Who survived a savage, unforgettable WarGames Match between The Undisputed Era, SAnitY, and The Authors of Pain & Roderick Strong? Did Drew McIntyre successfully defend the NXT Championship against Andrade "Cien" Almas? Who walked out of Houston as the brand new NXT Women's Champion?

WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders, & Chairs 2017 Results

How did Kurt Angle fare teaming with Dean Ambrose & Seth Rollins after not competing in a WWE ring for eleven years? What happened when Kane tried to ex-communicate Braun Strowman from the team and how did the rest of the team respond? Was Finn Balor able to best AJ Styles in an interpromotional dream match? How did Enzo Amore secure his second WWE Cruiserweight Title? Could Mickie James become a seven-time champion? Was Emma able to spoil Asuka's main roster debut?

WWE Hell in a Cell 2017 Results

Who unexpectedly got involved in the vicious Hell in a Cell Match between Shane McMahon and Kevin Owens? Who took full advantage of the rules of a Triple Threat Match to leave Detroit as the United States Champion? Was Shinsuke Nakamura able to dethrone Jinder Mahal by winning the WWE Title? Who survived the war between The New Day and The Usos inside Hell in a Cell? How did Natalya take the easy way out to ensure she left WWE Hell in a Cell as the SmackDown Women's Champion?

WWE No Mercy 2017 Results

Was Braun Strowman able to continue his dominance of Brock Lesnar and walk out as the Universal Champion? Did Roman Reigns prove himself to John Cena? Who left the Staples Center as the RAW Tag Team Champions? Could Enzo Amore dethrone "The King of the Cruiserweights"? Did The Miz leave Hollywood as the Intercontinental Champion?

WWE SummerSlam 2017 Results

Was Brock Lesnar able to survive a hellacious and destructive Fatal 4-Way Match to retain the Universal Title? Was Shinsuke Nakamura able to dethrone "The Modern Day Maharaja"? Could Dean Ambrose & Seth Rollins remain on the same page against Cesaro & Sheamus? Did Sasha Banks win her fourth RAW Women's Title at SummerSlam? Could Natalya win her first championship in nearly seven years? How did Randy Orton embarrass Rusev on the grand stage? Was Finn Balor's demonic alter ego enough to defeat Bray Wyatt? Did Baron Corbin get his payback against John Cena?

WWE Battleground 2017 Results

Who made a shocking return to WWE to provide a major assist in Jinder Mahal surviving the Punjabi Prison Match as the WWE Champion? Did AJ Styles or Kevin Owens walk out as the United States Champion? Who emerged as the SmackDown Tag Team Champions in a stellar title match? Did John Cena successfully defend the honor of America in the Flag Match? Who won the Five-Way Elimination Match to earn a match against Naomi at SummerSlam for the SmackDown Women's Title? How did Baron Corbin take the easy way out in his match against Shinsuke Nakamura?

WWE Great Balls of Fire 2017 Results

Was Brock Lesnar able to survive Samoa Joe to hang onto the Universal Title? What unthinkable act did Roman Reigns do after losing the Ambulance Match to Braun Strowman? How did Sasha Banks respond to Alexa Bliss taking the easy way out? Was Dean Ambrose able to defy the odds and reclaim the Intercontinental Title? Who emerged from the 30-Minute Iron Man Match as the RAW Tag Team Champions? Was Enzo Amore able to gain a measure of revenge against his former "brother" Big Cass?

WWE Money-in-the-Bank 2017 Results

Who ascended to a guaranteed shot at the WWE Championship as "Mr. Money-in-the-Bank"? How did controversy surround the conclusion of the first ever Women's Money-in-the-Bank Ladder Match? Was Randy Orton able to regain the WWE Title in front of his friends and family in his hometown? How did The Usos find a way to walk out as the SmackDown Tag Team Champions? Who made their simultaneous return and debut at WWE Money-in-the-Bank?

WWE Extreme Rules 2017 Results

Who survived a destructive Fatal 5-Way Extreme Rules Match to earn a shot at Brock Lesnar's Universal Championship? Was Dean Ambrose able to avoid getting disqualified and keep the Intercontinental Title? Could Bayley take it to the extreme and reclaim the RAW Women's Title? Who escaped the Steel Cage to leave Baltimore as the RAW Tag Team Champions? Could Austin Aries make Neville submit to finally win the Cruiserweight Title?

WWE Backlash 2017 Results

How did Jinder Mahal shock the world by doing what many thought was impossible? How did Kevin Owens manage to narrowly escape as the United States Champion? How did Shinsuke Nakamura fare in his in-ring SmackDown LIVE debut against Dolph Ziggler? Was Naomi, Charlotte Flair, & Becky Lynch able to stop the takeover of The Welcoming Committee? Who walked out of Chicago as the SmackDown Tag Team Champions?

NXT TakeOver: Chicago 2017 Results

How did the friendship between Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa come to a shocking end? Could Hideo Itami dethrone Bobby Roode to become the NXT Champion? Was Asuka able to keep her historic reign as NXT Women's Champion going in a hard-fought Triple Threat Match? Could Tyler Bate hang onto the WWE United Kingdom Championship when he faced longtime rival Pete Dunne?

WWE Payback 2017 Results

What fate awaited an injured Roman Reigns when he showed up to go one-on-one with Braun Strowman? Who utilized a big assist to emerge victorious from the first ever House of Horrors Match? Was Kevin Owens able to remain the "Face of America" at Payback? Was Bayley able to leave her hometown as the RAW Women's Champion? How did Cesaro & Sheamus react to failing to win the RAW Tag Team Titles from The Hardy Boyz? How did a desperate Neville manage to retain the Cruiserweight Title?

WWE WrestleMania 33 Results

Was Roman Reigns able to make good on his vow to retire The Undertaker at WrestleMania? Was Brock Lesnar able to avenge his embarrassing loss to Goldberg by taking the Universal Title? Who shocked the world by making their surprise return and winning the RAW Tag Team Titles? Was Bray Wyatt able to hang onto his WWE Championship against Randy Orton? Did Bayley leave her first WrestleMania as the RAW Women's Champion? Did Seth Rollins defeat former mentor Triple H in their Unsanctioned Match? Did AJ Styles or Shane McMahon leave WrestleMania with the win? What heart-warming surprise did John Cena have for Nikki Bella on "The Grandest Stage of Them All"?

NXT TakeOver: Orlando 2017 Results

Who walked out of Orlando as the NXT Champion? Who made a surprise appearance in the front row? Who survived a Triple Threat Elimination Tag Match as the NXT Tag Team Champions? Was Ember Moon able to end the year-long reign of Asuka as NXT Women's Champion?

WWE Fastlane 2017 Results

How did Chris Jericho get the ultimate payback against former best friend Kevin Owens? Was Roman Reigns able to topple "The Monster Among Men" Braun Strowman? Did Bayley end Charlotte Flair's undefeated pay-per-view streak? Was Sami Zayn able to overcome Samoa Joe? How did Rusev and Jinder Mahal try, and fail, to prove themselves at Fastlane? Who emerged from a show-stealing title match as the Cruiserweight Champion?