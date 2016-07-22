WWE Money-in-the-Bank 2018 Results

Monster-in-the-Bank.

The ninth annual WWE Money-in-the-Bank came to you, live on the WWE Network, from the Allstate Arena in Chicago, IL. Since the inception of the Money-in-the-Bank concept in 2005, there have been 19 cash-ins of the Money-in-the-Bank briefcase by 18 different Superstars with 16 of those cash-ins resulting in a new champion being crowned. Superstars like Edge, Rob Van Dam, The Miz, Randy Orton, Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose, Sheamus, Dolph Ziggler, Daniel Bryan, and Carmella have all cashed in the Money-in-the-Bank briefcase to become champion and, at this year’s Money-in-the-Bank, Superstars from RAW and SmackDown LIVE would collide in a Men’s Money-in-the-Bank Ladder Match and a Women’s Money-in-the-Bank Ladder Match to determine who will earn the briefcase, which holds a contract that guarantees its holder a guaranteed title opportunity whenever they want it for the coming year.

The Men’s Money-in-the-Bank Ladder Match is stacked with potential winners and former World Champions as “The Monster Among Men” Braun Strowman, the first ever Universal Champion Finn Balor, former “Mr. Money-in-the-Bank” The Miz, “The Lion of Bulgaria” Rusev, “The Glorious” Bobby Roode, former Universal Champion Kevin Owens, one member of The New Day, and “The Samoan Submission Machine” Samoa Joe would all go to extreme lengths to climb the ladder, retrieve the briefcase, and earn themselves a guaranteed shot at either the Universal Championship or the WWE Championship any time they want it for a year.

The Women’s Money-in-the-Bank Ladder Match is equally filled with talented and accomplished competitors as former NXT Women’s Champion Ember Moon, five-time former champion Charlotte Flair, four-time former Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss, the first ever SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, former SmackDown Women’s Champion Natalya, “The Ravishing Russian” Lana, two-time former SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi, and four-time RAW Women’s Champion Sasha Banks would all compete in only the third Women’s Money-in-the-Bank Ladder Match in history with the winner earning a guaranteed shot at either the RAW Women’s Title or the SmackDown Women’s Title any time they want it for the next year.

In what started as a friendly rivalry between Shinsuke Nakamura and WWE Champion AJ Styles has turned personal in the last couple of months with Nakamura taking every opportunity to embarrass and psych AJ Styles out, all in pursuit of the WWE Championship. Now, the latest chapter in this intense rivalry over the WWE Title will take place in Chicago at Money-in-the-Bank as AJ Styles defends the WWE Championship against Shinsuke Nakamura in a Last Man Standing Match where the only way to win is by incapacitating your opponent to the point that they cannot get to their feet by the referee’s count of ten. Can AJ Styles pay Shinsuke Nakamura back for all the embarrassment and mind games by leaving Chicago as the WWE Champion or will Shinsuke Nakamura emerge as the last man standing and finally earn the most prestigious championship in WWE?

Following an impressive in-ring debut at WrestleMania, former UFC Bantamweight Champion and soon-to-be UFC Hall of Famer “Rowdy” Ronda Rousey has quickly become the most talked about Superstar in WWE and that has gotten the attention of RAW Women’s Champion Nia Jax. Looking to make headlines at the expense of Ronda Rousey, Nia Jax would challenge Rousey to face her at Money-in-the-Bank for the RAW Women’s Championship. While Rousey has publicly stated that she wants to earn her opportunities, Nia’s challenge is an opportunity that the former MMA fighter could not pass up and, in Chicago, Nia Jax would put her RAW Women’s Title on the line against Ronda Rousey in Ronda’s first one-on-one match in WWE. Can Ronda Rousey make Nia Jax tap out like she did on RAW and become the first woman in WWE history to be a champion in both UFC and WWE or will Nia Jax prove that Ronda Rousey’s inexperience in the ring will lead to her downfall?

Also at Money-in-the-Bank, the Intercontinental Championship would be on the line as the fighting champion Seth Rollins defends the prestigious title against Elias. Plus, after Jinder Mahal cost Roman Reigns his Money-in-the-Bank Qualifying Match last month, Roman has been determined to destroy “The Modern Day Maharaja” and Reigns will get that chance at Money-in-the-Bank when “The Big Dog” goes one-on-one with Jinder Mahal. Ever since coming to SmackDown LIVE in the Superstar Shake-Up, Big Cass has made it his mission to try and put an end to Daniel Bryan once and for all with his loss to Daniel at Backlash doing little to stop the seven-footer from continuing to berate Daniel Bryan for being smaller than him. Now this rivalry will come to a head at Money-in-the-Bank as Daniel Bryan faces Big Cass in a rematch.

Ever since cashing in her Money-in-the-Bank contract and defeating Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women’s Title back in April, as well as successfully defending the title against Charlotte at Backlash, Carmella has been crowing about beating Charlotte Flair twice. Once SmackDown LIVE General Manager Paige informed Carmella that she would be defending the title against Asuka at Money-in-the-Bank, the champion would show little fear of “The Empress of Tomorrow”, believing that, since she beat Charlotte Flair twice and Charlotte ended Asuka’s winning streak at WrestleMania, then that makes her better than Asuka. Carmella’s theory would be put to the test in Chicago when Carmella defends the SmackDown Women’s Title against Asuka. Also, after weeks of trying to humiliate Bobby Lashley and even questioning Lashley’s military service, Sami Zayn would finally have to face the man himself at Money-in-the-Bank as Sami Zayn goes one-on-one with Bobby Lashley.

Match Results

SmackDown Tag Team Championship: Kickoff Match: The Bludgeon Brothers (c) def. Gallows & Anderson by Harper (c) pinning Luke Gallows with the double-team powerbomb to retain.

Daniel Bryan def. Big Cass by submission to the heel hook.

Bobby Lashley def. Sami Zayn by pin following the stalling suplex.

Intercontinental Championship: Seth Rollins (c) def. Elias by roll-up with the tights to retain.

Women’s Money-in-the-Bank Ladder Match: Alexa Bliss def. Ember Moon, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Natalya, Lana, Naomi, & Sasha Banks to win the Women’s Money-in-the-Bank contract.

Roman Reigns def. Jinder Mahal (with Sunil Singh) by pin following the Spear.

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Carmella (c) def. Asuka by pin following the super kick after a distraction by James Ellsworth to retain.

WWE Championship: Last Man Standing Match: AJ Styles (c) def. Shinsuke Nakamura following the Phenomenal Forearm through the announce table to retain.

RAW Women’s Championship: Ronda Rousey def. Nia Jax (c) by DQ after Alexa Bliss interferes. As a result, Nia Jax (c) retains.

RAW Women’s Championship: Money-in-the-Bank Cash-In: “Ms. Money-in-the-Bank” Alexa Bliss def. Nia Jax (c) by pin following Twisted Bliss to win the RAW Women’s Title.

Men’s Money-in-the-Bank Ladder Match: Braun Strowman def. Finn Balor, The Miz, Rusev, Bobby Roode, Kevin Owens, Kofi Kingston, & Samoa Joe to win the Men’s Money-in-the-Bank contract.

