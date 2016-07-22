NXT TakeOver: WarGames 2017 Results

Posted on by Cassidy
WWE PPVs

The Most Dangerous Game.

NXT TakeOver: WarGames came to you, live on the WWE Network, from the Toyota Center in Houston, TX. The main event of NXT TakeOver: WarGames would feature the first WarGames Match in twenty years and the first WarGames Match in WWE history as two rings would be surrounded by one steel cage and, inside, three teams would battle as The Undisputed Era, SAnitY, and The Authors of Pain & Roderick Strong would battle inside the two steel-enclosed rings. The rules of the WarGames Match are that the match will begin with all three teams locked inside separate shark cages with one member from each team starting the match. After five minutes, the remaining two members from one team will be released from the shark cage to enter the match. Then, after a three minute period, the remaining two members from a second team will enter the match and, after another three minute period, the final team’s members are released to enter the match. The match can end by pinfall or submission but only after all three teams have entered the match and, if anyone escapes the cage by any means, their team forfeits the match.

In addition, the NXT Championship would be decided as Drew McIntyre defends against Andrade “Cien” Almas, Aleister Black would go one-on-one with The Velveteen Dream, Kassius Ohno faces Lars Sullivan, and a new NXT Women’s Champion would be decided in a Fatal 4-Way Match as Ember Moon, Peyton Royce, Nikki Cross, and the winner of the inaugural Mae Young Classic Kairi Sane would compete with the first woman to score a pinfall or submission winning the vacant NXT Women’s Title.

Match Results

  • Lars Sullivan def. Kassius Ohno by pin following the Freak Accident.
  • Aleister Black def. The Velveteen Dream by pin following the Black Mask.
  • NXT Women’s Championship: Fatal 4-Way Match: Ember Moon def. Kairi Sane, Peyton Royce, & Nikki Cross by pinning Nikki Cross following the Eclipse to both Peyton Royce and Nikki Cross to win the vacant NXT Women’s Championship.
  • NXT Championship: Andrade “Cien” Almas (with Zelina Vega) def. Drew McIntyre (c) by pin following a DDT off of the top rope to win the NXT Title.
  • WarGames Match: The Undisputed Era def. SAnitY and The Authors of Pain & Roderick Strong by Adam Cole pinning Eric Young following a shining wizard with a steel chair.

What did you think of NXT TakeOver: WarGames? Post your comments in the box below.

