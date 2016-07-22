WWE Survivor Series 2017 Results

Not Playing Games.

The 31st annual WWE Survivor Series came to you, live on pay-per-view and the WWE Network, from the Toyota Center in Houston, TX. On the 30th anniversary of WWE’s “Fall Classic”, the Superstars of RAW would go head-to-head with the Superstars of SmackDown LIVE in a series of matches for brand supremacy. With a stacked card featuring four Champion vs. Champion matches as well as two Traditional 5-on-5 Survivor Series Elimination Tag Matches, perhaps no match is bigger than the dream match between Universal Champion Brock Lesnar and WWE Champion AJ Styles. In what is sure to be a battle of strength versus speed, these two world-renowned competitors would go one-on-one for the first time ever. While the entire event is dedicated to the battle for brand supremacy, Brock Lesnar’s advocate Paul Heyman has made it clear that “The Beast” has no loyalty to either RAW or SmackDown LIVE and that the Universal Champion is focused on conquering whoever stands before him while AJ Styles has made it clear that he plans to use his speed and resiliency to tire out his larger opponent. Can Brock Lesnar shake off the embarrassment from last year’s Survivor Series where he lost to Goldberg in record time by victimizing and conquering AJ Styles or will the WWE Champion prove that he is the superior World Champion by felling “The Beast” at Survivor Series?

Perhaps no Traditional 5-on-5 Survivor Series Elimination Tag Match in history has been as important and star studded as this year’s Men’s Traditional 5-on-5 Survivor Series Elimination Tag Match between RAW and SmackDown LIVE. Eager to prove false the claims of SmackDown LIVE being the “B show” in WWE, SmackDown LIVE Commissioner Shane McMahon would fire the first shot against RAW last month when the Commissioner put RAW under siege, leading the Superstars of SmackDown LIVE through the crowd and sending the blue brand faithful to the backstage area to ransack the unsuspecting RAW Superstars much to the embarrassment of RAW General Manager Kurt Angle. This would lead to the return of RAW Commissioner Stephanie McMahon, who would confront Kurt Angle and assign the GM as the captain of Team RAW at Survivor Series, suggesting that a loss at Survivor Series could cost Kurt his job! Motivated by the public lashing by Stephanie McMahon, Kurt Angle would assemble a formidable team to go against Team SmackDown LIVE, recruiting the seemingly unstoppable “Monster Among Men” Braun Strowman, former Universal Champion Finn Balor, “The Destroyer” Samoa Joe, and Kurt Angle’s son Jason Jordan before the WWE Hall of Famer would lead a siege of his own against SmackDown LIVE, victimizing Shane McMahon and several members of the SmackDown LIVE roster.

However, after Bray Wyatt injured Jason Jordan this past Monday on RAW, Kurt Angle found himself unable to make the tough decision of taking his son off of the team and announcing his replacement but Jason Jordan’s replacement would take matters into his own hands as WWE COO “The Game” Triple H would make his shocking return to RAW! The fourteen-time former World Champion would announce that he is joining Team RAW before dropping Jason Jordan with a Pedigree right in front of his father! Meanwhile, on SmackDown LIVE, Shane McMahon has built up a formidable team of his own consisting of thirteen-time former World Champion “The Viper” Randy Orton, “Glorious” Bobby Roode, “The Artist” Shinsuke Nakamura, and sixteen-time former World Champion John Cena! With an over-the-top lineup of legendary Superstars comprising both teams, which brand will reign supreme? Can Team SmackDown LIVE prove that they are more than just the “B show” or will Team RAW prove why RAW has been the flagship show of WWE for nearly 25 years?

Two of the most dominant trios in WWE would go head-to-head at Survivor Series as, after The New Day were responsible for Dean Ambrose & Seth Rollins losing the RAW Tag Team Titles a couple of weeks ago, The Shield would be looking for revenge as, for the first time on pay-per-view in three years, The Shield would compete as a team, facing The New Day in a 6-Man Tag Match. Speaking of the RAW Tag Team Titles, the new RAW Tag Team Champions would be representing the red brand at Survivor Series as Cesaro & Sheamus would face SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Uso. Plus, after weeks of back-and-forth threats on social media, Survivor Series would see Intercontinental Champion The Miz go one-on-one with United States Champion Baron Corbin.

In what was originally scheduled to be RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss facing SmackDown Women’s Champion Natalya, that all changed this past Tuesday night on SmackDown LIVE when Charlotte Flair defeated Natalya in Charlotte’s hometown to claim the SmackDown Women’s Title. Now, at Survivor Series, new SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair will go one-on-one with RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss while former champion Natalya would join Team SmackDown LIVE in the Women’s Traditional 5-on-5 Survivor Series Elimination Tag Match as Becky Lynch, “Ms. Money-in-the-Bank” Carmella, Naomi, Tamina, & Natalya would represent SmackDown LIVE against Alicia Fox, Nia Jax, Asuka, Sasha Banks, & Bayley, who make up Team RAW. Which women’s division will prove their superiority at Survivor Series and which brand will leave Survivor Series being able to claim that they are the top brand in WWE?

Match Results

Kickoff Match: Elias def. Matt Hardy by pin following Drift Away.

Cruiserweight Championship: Kickoff Match: Enzo Amore (c) def. Kalisto by pin following the JawdonZo after pulling Kalisto into the exposed turnbuckle to retain.

Kickoff Match: Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn def. Breezango by Kevin Owens pinning Fandango following the Pop-Up Powerbomb.

6-Man Tag: The Shield def. The New Day by Dean Ambrose pinning Kofi Kingston following a super three-man powerbomb.

Women’s Traditional 5-on-5 Survivor Series Elimination Tag Match: Team RAW def. Team SmackDown LIVE with Asuka remaining as the sole survivor. Bayley elim. Becky Lynch by roll-up. Tamina elim. Bayley by pin following the top rope splash. Naomi elim. Alicia Fox by sunset flip roll-up. Sasha Banks elim. Naomi by submission to the Bank Statement. Asuka elim. Carmella by pin following a kick to the head. Natalya elim. Sasha Banks by submission to the Sharpshooter. Asuka elim. Tamina by submission to an armbar. Asuka elim. Natalya by submission to the Asuka Lock.

United States Champion Baron Corbin def. Intercontinental Champion The Miz (with The Miztourage) by pin following the End of Days.

SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos def. RAW Tag Team Champions Cesaro & Sheamus by Jey Uso pinning Sheamus following the Uso Splash.

SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair def. RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss by submission to the Figure-Eight.

Universal Champion Brock Lesnar (with Paul Heyman) def. WWE Champion AJ Styles by pin following the F-5.

Men’s Traditional 5-on-5 Survivor Series Elimination Tag Match: Team RAW def. Team SmackDown LIVE with Triple H & Braun Strowman as the sole survivors. Braun Strowman elim. Shinsuke Nakamura by pin following the running powerslam. Braun Strowman elim. Bobby Roode by pin following the running powerslam. John Cena elim. Samoa Joe by pin following the Attitude Adjustment. Kurt Angle elim. John Cena by pin following the Angle Slam. Randy Orton elim. Finn Balor by pin following the RKO. Braun Strowman elim. Randy Orton by pin following the running powerslam. Shane McMahon elim. Kurt Angle by pin following the Pedigree by Triple H. Triple H elim. Shane McMahon by pin following the Pedigree.



See page 2 for detailed results.