WWE Spoilers: Final card for Survivor Series 2017

The 31st annual WWE Survivor Series will feature both RAW and SmackDown LIVE and it will come to you, live on pay-per-view and the WWE Network, tonight, November 19, at a special start time of 7/6c from the Toyota Center in Houston, TX. The theme of Survivor Series will be the Superstars of RAW going head-to-head with the Superstars of SmackDown LIVE. With four Champion vs. Champion matches and two Traditional 5-on-5 Survivor Series Elimination Tag Matches as well as a 6-Man Tag Match pitting The Shield against The New Day, here is the final card for the 30th anniversary of Survivor Series:

Universal Champion Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Champion AJ Styles

Men’s Traditional 5-on-5 Survivor Series Elimination Tag Match: Kurt Angle, Braun Strowman, Finn Balor, Samoa Joe, & Triple H (Team RAW) vs. Shane McMahon, Randy Orton, Bobby Roode, Shinsuke Nakamura, & John Cena (Team SmackDown LIVE)

6-Man Tag: The Shield vs. The New Day

RAW Tag Team Champions Cesaro & Sheamus vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos

Intercontinental Champion The Miz vs. United States Champion Baron Corbin

RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair

Women’s Traditional 5-on-5 Survivor Series Elimination Tag Match: Alicia Fox, Nia Jax, Asuka, Sasha Banks, & Bayley (Team RAW) vs. Becky Lynch, Carmella, Naomi, Tamina, & Natalya (Team SmackDown LIVE)

Cruiserweight Championship: Kickoff Match: Enzo Amore (c) vs. Kalisto

The Survivor Series Kickoff will be a special two-hour presentation exclusively on the WWE Network, starting two hours before Survivor Series at 5/4c. The Kickoff will feature analysis from the Kickoff panel as well as last minute build to the pay-per-view. The Kickoff will also feature the Cruiserweight Championship match between Enzo Amore (c) and Kalisto.

In the Traditional 5-on-5 Survivor Series Elimination Tag Matches, one Superstar from each team will start the match and, much like a tag team match, their teammates will remain on the ring apron until they are tagged into the match. Elimination occurs by pinfall, submission, disqualification, or count-out and, once eliminated, a Superstar must return to the locker room. This will continue until one team has been completely eliminated with the remaining Superstar(s) winning the match for their team as the sole survivor(s).

Want to be entered to win money just for making predictions for Survivor Series? Click here to make your picks! You have until the start of the Survivor Series Kickoff to enter!

What do you think of the Survivor Series card? Post your comments in the box below.