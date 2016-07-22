WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders, & Chairs 2017 Results

Olympic Effort.

The ninth annual WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders, & Chairs was a RAW exclusive pay-per-view and it came to you, live on the WWE Network, from the Target Center in Minneapolis, MN. In what was originally scheduled to be Roman Reigns, Dean Ambrose, and Seth Rollins officially reuniting as The Shield to take on Intercontinental Champion The Miz, Cesaro & Sheamus, Braun Strowman, and Kane in a 5-on-3 Handicap Tables, Ladders, & Chairs Match, a major change had to be made after Roman Reigns went down with a viral infection and, now, RAW Tag Team Champions Dean Ambrose & Seth Rollins have recruited a WWE Hall of Famer to replace Roman Reigns for the night as, for the first time in eleven years, RAW General Manager Kurt Angle would compete in a WWE ring as the six-time former World Champion would join Ambrose & Rollins in the wild bout where tables, ladders, and chairs would all be provided for the eight participants to use legally and in any way they see fit with the match only ending by pinfall or submission in the ring with no disqualifications and no count-outs! Can the Olympic gold medalist help lead his team to an improbable victory against The Miz, Cesaro & Sheamus, Braun Strowman, and Kane in what is sure to be a punishing match or will The Miz, Cesaro & Sheamus, Braun Strowman, and Kane squash the comeback of the legendary Kurt Angle while also squashing the remnants of The Shield?

Another match that was originally scheduled for WWE TLC was an unusual clash of alter egos as “The Demon” Finn Balor was scheduled to take on Bray Wyatt’s “Sister Abigail” persona. However, Bray Wyatt would be unable to compete due to illness and, instead, the fans in Minneapolis would be treated to a dream match as SmackDown LIVE Superstar AJ Styles would fill in for Bray Wyatt as “The Phenomenal One” would go one-on-one with “The Demon” Finn Balor! Easily two of the best competitors in WWE, Finn Balor and AJ Styles have never gone one-on-one in a WWE ring. These two former Bullet Club leaders will certainly be looking to prove that they are better than their opponent in this impromptu interpromotional dream match.

In recent weeks, RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss has not been shy about what she thinks of six-time former champion Mickie James as the self-proclaimed “Goddess” has repeatedly made fun of Mickie’s age. However, Mickie James has shown that age is just a number and she would get a chance to prove it at WWE TLC as Mickie James would challenge Alexa Bliss for the RAW Women’s Championship. Speaking of champions, WWE TLC would mark the main roster debut of one of the greatest, if not the greatest, female Superstar in NXT history as “The Empress of Tomorrow” Asuka would make her much anticipated debut. For an unheard-of 523 days, Asuka dominated the NXT Women’s Division as the NXT Women’s Champion, remaining undefeated during her time in NXT. Now, for the first time since being forced to relinquish the NXT Women’s Title due to injury, Asuka would step into the ring at WWE TLC as the undefeated and unpredictable Superstar would go one-on-one with Emma. Can Asuka continue her reign of dominance on RAW with a win at WWE TLC or will Emma end the era of Asuka before it even gets started?

WWE TLC would also see a rematch for the WWE Cruiserweight Championship as, after losing the title in a Lumberjack Match on RAW a couple of weeks ago, Enzo Amore would get the opportunity to become a two-time WWE Cruiserweight Champion when he challenges new champion Kalisto for 205 Live’s top prize. Also, four of the top Cruiserweights on 205 Live would compete in tag team action at WWE TLC as the team of Cedric Alexander & Rich Swann would face Gentleman Jack Gallagher & The Brian Kendrick.

Match Results

Kickoff Match: Sasha Banks def. Alicia Fox by submission to the Bank Statement.

Asuka def. Emma by submission to the Asuka Lock.

Cedric Alexander & Rich Swann def. Gentleman Jack Gallagher & The Brian Kendrick by Cedric Alexander pinning The Brian Kendrick following the Lumbar Check.

RAW Women’s Championship: Alexa Bliss (c) def. Mickie James by pin following the DDT to retain.

WWE Cruiserweight Championship: Enzo Amore def. Kalisto (c) by pin following the JawdonZo after a thumb to the eye to win the WWE Cruiserweight Title.

“The Demon” Finn Balor def. AJ Styles by pin following the Coup de Grace.

Jason Jordan def. Elias by roll-up despite Elias’ shoulder being up.

5-on-3 Handicap Tables, Ladders, & Chairs Match: Kurt Angle, Dean Ambrose, & Seth Rollins def. The Miz, Cesaro & Sheamus, Braun Strowman, and Kane by Kurt Angle pinning The Miz following the Olympic Shield Bomb.

