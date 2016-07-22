WWE Fastlane 2018 Results

Dream Match Come True.

The fourth annual WWE Fastlane was a SmackDown LIVE exclusive pay-per-view and it came to you, live on the WWE Network, from the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH. Back in January at the Royal Rumble, Shinsuke Nakamura won the Men’s Royal Rumble Match to earn a guaranteed shot at either the Universal Title or the WWE Title at WrestleMania and “The Artist” would waste no time in picking WWE Champion AJ Styles as his WrestleMania opponent, setting up an improbable dream match for April 8 in New Orleans. However, for this dream match to take place, AJ Styles would have to actually make it to “The Show of Shows” as the WWE Champion and that would be easier said than done as “The Phenomenal One” would have to defend the title in a Six Pack Challenge at Fastlane as AJ would defend WWE’s top prize against Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, “The Lone Wolf” Baron Corbin, “The Show Off” Dolph Ziggler, and sixteen-time former World Champion John Cena where the first Superstar to score a pinfall or submission will leave Columbus as the WWE Champion with AJ not even having to be involved in the decision to lose the title! Can AJ Styles keep his Road to WrestleMania intact and ensure that his dream match with Shinsuke Nakamura on “The Grandest Stage of Them All” goes off without a hitch or will one of AJ’s more than capable opponents dethrone “The Phenomenal One” and forge their own spot at WrestleMania?

Fastlane would also see the renewal of an intense rivalry that dominated much of 2017 as the SmackDown Tag Team Titles would be on the line when The Usos defend the titles against The New Day. The SmackDown Women’s Title would also be on the line at Fastlane when Charlotte Flair defends the title against the leader of The Riott Squad, Ruby Riott. Can “The Queen” retain her crown and head to WrestleMania as the champion or will Ruby Riott use the numbers game to her advantage and leave Columbus as the SmackDown Women’s Champion?

One of the most legendary championships in WWE would be defended at Fastlane as “Glorious” Bobby Roode defends the United States Title against “The Viper” Randy Orton. While the title match is scheduled to be a one-on-one affair, both competitors will certainly be on the lookout for Jinder Mahal, who has repeatedly gotten the better of both champion and challenger in recent weeks. Will Bobby Roode successfully retain the United States Title against the thirteen-time former World Champion or will Randy Orton win the one championship that has eluded him his entire career?

On a night where he will find out who he will be challenging for the WWE Title at WrestleMania, Shinsuke Nakamura would be in action at Fastlane as the winner of the 2018 Men’s Royal Rumble Match would go one-on-one with “The Bulgarian Brute” Rusev. Also at Fastlane, “The Irish Lass Kicker” Becky Lynch would join forces with Naomi to take on the team of “Ms. Money-in-the-Bank” Carmella and former champion Natalya.

Match Results

6-Man Tag: Kickoff Match: Tye Dillinger & Breezango def. Mojo Rawley, Chad Gable, and Shelton Benjamin by Tye Dillinger pinning Mojo Rawley following the Tye Breaker.

Shinsuke Nakamura def. Rusev (with Aiden English) by pin following the Kinshasa.

United States Championship: Randy Orton def. Bobby Roode (c) by pin following an RKO out of mid-air to win the United States Title.

Carmella & Natalya def. Becky Lynch & Naomi by Carmella pinning Becky Lynch following the super kick.

SmackDown Tag Team Championship: The Usos (c) and The New Day’s Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods (with Big E) fight to a No Contest after The Bludgeon Brothers interfere. As a result, The Usos (c) retain.

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair (c) (with Becky Lynch & Naomi) def. Ruby Riott (with Liv Morgan & Sarah Logan) by submission to the Figure-Eight to retain.

WWE Championship: Six Pack Challenge: AJ Styles (c) def. Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, Baron Corbin, Dolph Ziggler, and John Cena by pinning Kevin Owens following the Phenomenal Forearm to retain.

See page 2 for detailed results.