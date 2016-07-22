WWE Spoilers: Final card for Extreme Rules 2018

The tenth annual WWE Extreme Rules will come to you, live on the WWE Network, this Sunday night, July 15, at 7/6c from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA. With twelve matches scheduled for the pay-per-view, including matches for the WWE, United States, RAW Tag Team, SmackDown Tag Team, and more as well as a Steel Cage Match and an Extreme Rules Match for the RAW Women’s Title, here is the final card for Extreme Rules:

Roman Reigns vs. Bobby Lashley

WWE Championship: AJ Styles (c) vs. Rusev

Intercontinental Championship: 30-Minute Iron Man Match: Dolph Ziggler (c) vs. Seth Rollins

Steel Cage Match: Kevin Owens vs. Braun Strowman

SmackDown Tag Team Championship: The Bludgeon Brothers (c) vs. Team Hell No

United States Championship: Jeff Hardy (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

RAW Women’s Championship: Extreme Rules Match: Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Nia Jax

SmackDown Women’s Championship: James Ellsworth in a Shark Cage: Carmella (c) vs. Asuka

RAW Tag Team Championship: Matt Hardy & Bray Wyatt (c) vs. The B-Team

Finn Balor vs. Constable Baron Corbin

Tables Match: Kickoff Exclusive: The New Day vs. SAnitY

Kickoff Match: Sin Cara vs. Andrade “Cien” Almas

The Extreme Rules Kickoff will air exclusively on the WWE Network an hour before the main pay-per-view at 6/5c. In addition to Extreme Rules analysis from the Kickoff Panel consisting of Renee Young, Booker T, David Otunga, and Sam Roberts, the Kickoff will also feature The New Day vs. SAnitY in a Tables Match (where the only way to win is by putting a member of the opposing team through a table) and the rematch between Sin Cara and Andrade “Cien” Almas.

In the 30-Minute Iron Man Match for the Intercontinental Championship, there will be a 30-minute time limit for the match and whichever Superstar scores the most falls by either pinfall, submission, disqualification, or count-out in that time limit will win the match and walk out as the Intercontinental Champion.

In the Extreme Rules Match for the RAW Women’s Championship, there will be no disqualifications and no count-outs with the match only ending by either pinfall or submission in the ring.

In the SmackDown Women’s Title match between Carmella (c) and Asuka, James Ellsworth will be locked in a shark cage that will be hung above the ring for the duration of the match.

Want to make money just for making your predictions for Extreme Rules? Then click HERE to enter your predictions before the start of the Kickoff!

What do you think of the Extreme Rules card? Post your comments in the box below.