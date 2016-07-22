WWE Spoilers: Updated card for The Greatest Royal Rumble

Posted on by Cassidy
WWE PPVs

On Friday, April 27, WWE will present The Greatest Royal Rumble, which will come to you, live on the WWE Network at 12PM ET/9AM PT, from the King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Some big names have already been announced for the 50-Man Royal Rumble Match and there will be a total of seven championship matches with three of those matches confirmed this week. In addition, John Cena will go one-on-one with Triple H and The Undertaker will be in action. Here is the updated card for The Greatest Royal Rumble:

  • First Ever 50-Man Royal Rumble Match
  • Universal Championship: Steel Cage Match: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Roman Reigns
  • Triple H vs. John Cena
  • Casket Match: The Undertaker vs. Chris Jericho
  • Intercontinental Championship Ladder Match: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Finn Balor vs. The Miz vs. Samoa Joe
  • RAW Tag Team Championship: Cesaro & Sheamus vs. Winners of the Tag Team Eliminator
  • SmackDown Tag Team Championship: The Bludgeon Brothers (c) vs. The Usos

As of this post, nineteen Superstars have been confirmed for the 50-Man Royal Rumble Match, most notably Daniel Bryan and WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle. Also confirmed are Big Show, Kane, Braun Strowman, Bray Wyatt, Big E, Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, Elias, Baron Corbin, Dolph Ziggler, Apollo, Titus O’Neil, Chad Gable, Shelton Benjamin, Goldust, Sin Cara, and Mojo Rawley.

Rusev was originally scheduled to be The Undertaker’s opponent in the Casket Match but, for unknown reasons, Chris Jericho will be replacing Rusev in the match. Originally, Chris Jericho was advertised for the 50-Man Royal Rumble Match but has since been removed from the list of confirmed participants.

What do you think of the updated card for The Greatest Royal Rumble? Post your comments in the box below.

