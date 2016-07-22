NXT TakeOver: New Orleans 2018 Results

On the eve of WrestleMania 34, the up-and-coming Superstars of NXT would get their chance to shine in New Orleans as NXT TakeOver: New Orleans came to you, live on the WWE Network, from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, LA. The NXT Championship would be decided in “The Big Easy” as Andrade “Cien” Almas (c) would defend NXT’s top prize against Aleister Black, Ember Moon (c) would defend the NXT Women’s Title against Shayna Baszler, and a Triple Threat Tag Match would decide the NXT Tag Team Championship as The Undisputed Era’s Adam Cole & Kyle O’Reilly (c) would defend the tag titles against The Authors of Pain and Roderick Strong & Pete Dunne in a match that would also determine the winners of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament.

Plus, the first ever NXT North American Champion would be crowned in a six-man Ladder Match as EC3, Ricochet, Adam Cole, Killian Dain, Velveteen Dream, and Lars Sullivan would compete to make history. Despite losing a Loser Leaves NXT Match that would end his NXT career, Johnny Gargano had unfinished business with former tag team partner Tommaso Ciampa and the former #DIY team would collide in an Unsanctioned Match at TakeOver where anything goes with the match only ending by pinfall or submission with the stipulation that, if Johnny Gargano wins, he will be reinstated to NXT.

Match Results

NXT North American Championship: Ladder Match: Adam Cole def. EC3, Ricochet, Killian Dain, Velveteen Dream, and Lars Sullivan to become the first ever NXT North American Champion.

NXT Women’s Championship: Shayna Baszler def. Ember Moon (c) by submission to the Kirifuda Clutch to win the NXT Women’s Title.

NXT Tag Team Championship & Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Finals: Triple Threat Tag Match: Adam Cole & Kyle O’Reilly (c) def. The Authors of Pain (with Paul Ellering) and Roderick Strong & Pete Dunne by Kyle O’Reilly (c) pinning Pete Dunne following the End of Heartache by Roderick Strong to retain and win the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.

NXT Championship: Aleister Black def. Andrade “Cien” Almas (c) (with Zelina Vega) by pin following Black Mass to win the NXT Title.

Unsanctioned Match: Johnny Gargano def. Tommaso Ciampa by submission to an STF using Tommaso Ciampa’s knee brace. As a result, Johnny Gargano gets reinstated to NXT.

