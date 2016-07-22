Commenting Policy

Cult of Whatever welcomes and encourages comments to our content however there are some instances where comments will be edited or deleted. For this reason, all comments are moderated prior to appearing on the website. We endeavour to moderate comments within 24 hours.

“Freedom of Speech”:

While we believe very much in the freedom of speech & expression, you DO NOT have an absolute right to say whatever you want in this community. Anything that goes against our core beliefs and the purpose for which this community was designed may not be allowed. Comments that are meant to incite conflicts between readers or outside parties are strictly prohibited. Wrestling 101 has the absolute right to edit, modify or delete any content found in this community.

Abuse / Flaming / Derogatory Comments:

Abusive Comments, Flaming, or derogatory insults or comments are strictly against the rules. If you disagree with a comment, do so in a mature and civil manner.

Spamming

Spamming is defined as posting the same information or content (full or partial) in two or more comments. We understand that some comments might fit into more than one article but we ask that you please pick the best one and stick with it.

Language & Profanity:

While we understand many of our readers are grown adults, we do have young adults and children that visit Cult of Whatever. Further, many people are offended by vulgar language. If you feel you must swear to get your point across, please censor your language appropriately so as to not be overly offensive. (e.g., “S***!”).

Posting Personal Contact Information (Address / Phone Number):

You may not post personal contact information such as home address, work address, home telephone number, work telephone number, etc., in comments. ANYONE can view this information; this policy is in place for YOUR safety and protection.

Threats, Racism & Sexism:

Comments expressing intolerant views towards “minorities” (race, religion, sexual preference, interracial couples, etc.) will not be tolerated.

Trolling / Inciting Conflict:

“Trolling” or making comments with the intention of creating problems is obviously against our rules.

Impersonating Others:

It goes without saying – do not try to impersonate anyone else! This includes impersonating members of our community as well as people in the public eye. Comments should be your own.

Illegal Activities:

Comments encouraging illegal/unethical action will be deleted.

“Off-Topic” Comments:

Off-topic are comments that do not relate to the original article posted. While we realise comments often expand into different topics, we encourage everyone to do their best to stick with the original topic. Off-topic comments are subject to editing or removal at Wrestling 101’s discretion, and without notification.

Deleting Comments

Cult of Whatever has the right to edit or remove any comment we deem inappropriate. The decision to edit or delete a comment is solely ours. We have a strict policy of keeping the comments in this community constructive. Comments that create an unnecessary amount of conflict and serve no further purpose may be edited/deleted at Wrestling 101’s discretion. Further, it is the policy of this community NOT to delete comments unless the information in a post may put someone in jeopardy. It is your responsibility to think of the potential consequences of any comments posted prior to doing so. Removing a comment will often destroy readability of the comment thread by making it unreadable.

This comment policy is subject to change at anytime.