WWE SmackDown LIVE Results: November 14, 2017

Under Siege 2: The Revenge

Five nights before Survivor Series, the 952nd edition of WWE SmackDown LIVE came to you, live, from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC. Two weeks ago on RAW, SmackDown LIVE General Manager Daniel Bryan confronted RAW General Manager Kurt Angle to try and make peace as well as let Kurt know that he had nothing to do with SmackDown LIVE putting RAW under siege the week prior. However, Daniel would end up paying for crossing enemy lines as Daniel would find himself locked in the dark in Kurt Angle’s office but Daniel was not alone as Kane would attack the GM in the dark, resulting in Daniel being carted away on a stretcher. Since the attack, SmackDown LIVE Commissioner and the captain of Team SmackDown LIVE at Survivor Series Shane McMahon has vowed revenge against RAW for what Shane believes was a premeditated attack on Daniel Bryan. Now, with Survivor Series coming up this Sunday, Daniel Bryan would make his return to SmackDown LIVE. Will the SmackDown LIVE General Manager shed some light on what exactly happened when he visited RAW? SmackDown LIVE would also be host to two championship matches as Baron Corbin would put the United States Title on the line against Sin Cara while Natalya would defend the SmackDown Women’s Title against Charlotte Flair in Charlotte’s hometown! Not only that, but before they face The Shield in a 6-Man Tag Match at Survivor Series, The New Day would take on Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn in what is sure to be a packed go-home show.

Match Results

United States Championship: Baron Corbin (c) def. Sin Cara by pin following the End of Days to retain.

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair def. Natalya (c) by submission to the Figure-Eight to win the SmackDown Women’s Title.

Jimmy Uso (with Jey Uso) def. Chad Gable (with Shelton Benjamin) by pin following a super kick.

The New Day’s Big E & Xavier Woods (with Kofi Kingston) and Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn fight to a No Contest after The Shield appears.

