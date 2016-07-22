WWE RAW Results: November 13, 2017

Six nights before Survivor Series, the 1277th edition of WWE Monday Night RAW came to you, live, from the Philips Arena in Atlanta, GA. After weeks of preparing to face Jinder Mahal in a Champion vs. Champion match at Survivor Series, Universal Champion Brock Lesnar suddenly has to prepare for a completely different opponent this Sunday as, on last week’s SmackDown LIVE, AJ Styles challenged Jinder Mahal for the WWE Championship and, after fighting off The Singh Brothers, “The Phenomenal One” was able to defeat “The Modern Day Maharaja” to become the brand new WWE Champion! For the first time since finding out that he will now be facing new WWE Champion AJ Styles at Survivor Series, Universal Champion Brock Lesnar and his advocate Paul Heyman would be on RAW to address Brock’s new opponent. Also, after being out of action for nearly a month with a viral infection, RAW would see the return of “The Big Dog” as Roman Reigns would pick up where he left off, reuniting The Shield with Dean Ambrose & Seth Rollins as the trio would face Intercontinental Champion The Miz and new RAW Tag Team Champions Cesaro & Sheamus, who won the titles from Ambrose & Rollins last week on RAW thanks to The New Day’s involvement, in a 6-Man Tag match.

Match Results

  • Triple Threat Survivor Series Qualifying Match: Bayley def. Dana Brooke & Mickie James by pinning Mickie James following the Bayley-to-Belly to earn the final spot on Team RAW at Survivor Series.
  • Enzo Amore & Drew Gulak def. Kalisto & Akira Tozawa by Enzo Amore pinning Akira Tozawa following the JawdonZo.
  • Jason Jordan def. Bray Wyatt by roll-up.
  • 6-Man Tag: The Shield def. The Miz (with The Miztourage) and Cesaro & Sheamus by Roman Reigns pinning The Miz following the three-man powerbomb.
  • Finn Balor & Samoa Joe def. Gallows & Anderson by Finn Balor pinning Karl Anderson following the Coup de Grace.

