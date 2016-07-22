WWE Spoilers: Big changes made to Survivor Series card!

The 31st annual WWE Survivor Series will be a production of both RAW and SmackDown LIVE and it will come to you, live on pay-per-view and the WWE Network at a special start time of 7/6c, this Sunday, November 19, from the Toyota Center in Houston, TX. With the WWE Championship changing hands on SmackDown LIVE and the RAW Tag Team Titles changing hands on RAW, some big changes have been made to the card for Survivor Series where the Superstars of RAW will compete against the Superstars of SmackDown LIVE. Here is the current card for Survivor Series (as of 11/8/17):

  • Universal Champion Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Champion AJ Styles
  • Men’s Traditional 5-on-5 Survivor Series Elimination Tag Match: Kurt Angle, Braun Strowman, Finn Balor, Samoa Joe, & Jason Jordan (Team RAW) vs. Shane McMahon, Randy Orton, Bobby Roode, Shinsuke Nakamura, & John Cena (Team SmackDown LIVE)
  • RAW Tag Team Champions Cesaro & Sheamus vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos
  • Intercontinental Champion The Miz vs. United States Champion Baron Corbin
  • RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Natalya
  • Women’s Traditional 5-on-5 Survivor Series Elimination Tag Match: Alicia Fox, Nia Jax, Asuka, Sasha Banks, & ??? (Team RAW) vs. Becky Lynch, Carmella, Naomi, Tamina, & Charlotte Flair (Team SmackDown LIVE)
  • Cruiserweight Championship: Enzo Amore (c) vs. Kalisto

What do you think of the updated card for Survivor Series? Post your comments in the box below.

