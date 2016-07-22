WWE Spoilers: Four new championship matches announced for SummerSlam

Posted on by Cassidy
Wrestling News

The 31st annual WWE SummerSlam will come to you, live on the WWE Network, on August 19 from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. As announced on this week’s RAW and SmackDown LIVE, the Universal Title and WWE Title matches have been confirmed for “The Biggest Event of the Summer” as well as matches for the Intercontinental Title and the SmackDown Women’s Title. Here is the current card for SummerSlam:

  • Universal Championship: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Roman Reigns
  • WWE Championship: AJ Styles (c) vs. Samoa Joe
  • RAW Women’s Championship: Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Ronda Rousey
  • Money-in-the-Bank Match: Braun Strowman vs. Kevin Owens
  • Intercontinental Championship: Dolph Ziggler (c) vs. Seth Rollins
  • SmackDown Tag Team Championship: The Bludgeon Brothers (c) vs. Winners of Tag Team Tournament
  • SmackDown Women’s Championship: Carmella (c) vs. Becky Lynch

The tag team tournament to decide who will face The Bludgeon Brothers (c) at SummerSlam for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles started on SmackDown LIVE this week with The New Day (Big E & Xavier Woods) defeating SAnitY (Killian Dain & Alexander Wolfe). Next week’s SmackDown LIVE will see The Usos face Cesaro & Sheamus with the winners of that match advancing to the Finals to face The New Day.

In the match between Braun Strowman and Kevin Owens, if Kevin Owens defeats Braun Strowman in any manner (pinfall, submission, disqualification, or count-out), he will win Braun’s Money-in-the-Bank contract.

What do you think of the current SummerSlam card? Post your comments in the box below.

Tags

Latest Articles

WWE Spoilers: Four new championship matches announced for SummerSlam

Cassidy
Wrestling News

WWE Spoilers: Four new championship matches announced for SummerSlam

Cassidy
Wrestling News

WWE SmackDown LIVE Results: July 24, 2018

Cassidy
WWE SmackDown

WWE SmackDown LIVE Results: July 24, 2018

Cassidy
WWE SmackDown

WWE RAW Results: July 23, 2018

Cassidy
WWE Raw

WWE RAW Results: July 23, 2018

Cassidy
WWE Raw

Sharp Objects S01E03 Review: Fix – Adora continues to vie for the title of TV’s worst mother

Salome G
TV Blogs

Sharp Objects S01E03 Review: Fix – Adora continues to vie for the title of TV’s worst mother

Salome G
TV Blogs

James Gunn is out…who is in?

Matthew Martin
Movie Blogs

James Gunn is out…who is in?

Matthew Martin
Movie Blogs

The Sandlot is still awesome, twenty-five years later…

Matthew Martin
Movie Blogs

The Sandlot is still awesome, twenty-five years later…

Matthew Martin
Movie Blogs

WWE SmackDown LIVE Results: July 17, 2018

Cassidy
WWE SmackDown

WWE SmackDown LIVE Results: July 17, 2018

Cassidy
WWE SmackDown

WWE RAW Results: July 16, 2018

Cassidy
WWE Raw

WWE RAW Results: July 16, 2018

Cassidy
WWE Raw

WWE Extreme Rules 2018 Results

Cassidy
WWE PPVs

WWE Extreme Rules 2018 Results

Cassidy
WWE PPVs

Your SO OF COURSE preview of WWE Extreme Rules 2018

Matthew Martin
WWE

Your SO OF COURSE preview of WWE Extreme Rules 2018

Matthew Martin
WWE

WWE Spoilers: Final card for Extreme Rules 2018

Cassidy
WWE PPVs

WWE Spoilers: Final card for Extreme Rules 2018

Cassidy
WWE PPVs

Dietland S01E07 Review: Monster High – You can tell the change in Plum just by her wardrobe!

Salome G
TV Blogs

Dietland S01E07 Review: Monster High – You can tell the change in Plum just by her wardrobe!

Salome G
TV Blogs