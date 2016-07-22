WWE Spoilers: Four new championship matches announced for SummerSlam

The 31st annual WWE SummerSlam will come to you, live on the WWE Network, on August 19 from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. As announced on this week’s RAW and SmackDown LIVE, the Universal Title and WWE Title matches have been confirmed for “The Biggest Event of the Summer” as well as matches for the Intercontinental Title and the SmackDown Women’s Title. Here is the current card for SummerSlam:

Universal Championship: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Roman Reigns

WWE Championship: AJ Styles (c) vs. Samoa Joe

RAW Women’s Championship: Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Ronda Rousey

Money-in-the-Bank Match: Braun Strowman vs. Kevin Owens

Intercontinental Championship: Dolph Ziggler (c) vs. Seth Rollins

SmackDown Tag Team Championship: The Bludgeon Brothers (c) vs. Winners of Tag Team Tournament

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Carmella (c) vs. Becky Lynch

The tag team tournament to decide who will face The Bludgeon Brothers (c) at SummerSlam for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles started on SmackDown LIVE this week with The New Day (Big E & Xavier Woods) defeating SAnitY (Killian Dain & Alexander Wolfe). Next week’s SmackDown LIVE will see The Usos face Cesaro & Sheamus with the winners of that match advancing to the Finals to face The New Day.

In the match between Braun Strowman and Kevin Owens, if Kevin Owens defeats Braun Strowman in any manner (pinfall, submission, disqualification, or count-out), he will win Braun’s Money-in-the-Bank contract.

