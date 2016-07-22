WWE SmackDown LIVE Results: May 8, 2018

Machka in the Bank.

Two nights after Backlash, the 977th edition of WWE SmackDown LIVE came to you, live, from the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, MD. At Backlash, the No Disqualification match for the WWE Championship between champion AJ Styles and challenger Shinsuke Nakamura again ended inconclusively as both Styles and Nakamura would strike each other with a low blow, leaving both combatants unable to answer the referee’s ten-count. This would mean that AJ Styles retains the WWE Title but it’s obvious that the issues between these two are far from over. Also, the build to WWE Money-in-the-Bank has begun as Money-in-the-Bank Qualifying Matches on RAW saw Braun Strowman and Finn Balor qualify for the Men’s Money-in-the-Bank Ladder Match while Ember Moon qualified for the Women’s Money-in-the-Bank Ladder Match. Now, the Superstars of SmackDown LIVE would get the chance to qualify for Money-in-the-Bank as, in a non-title Money-in-the-Bank Qualifying Match, United States Champion Jeff Hardy would go one-on-one with The Miz. Also, former Money-in-the-Bank winner Daniel Bryan would go one-on-one with “The Lion of Bulgaria” Rusev in a Money-in-the-Bank Qualifying Match and Charlotte Flair would face The IIconics’ Peyton Royce in the third Money-in-the-Bank Qualifying Match of the night! Who will earn their spots in their respective Money-in-the-Bank Ladder Match at next month’s Money-in-the-Bank pay-per-view?

Match Results

Money-in-the-Bank Qualifying Match: Non-Title: The Miz def. Jeff Hardy by counter pinfall to qualify for the Men’s Money-in-the-Bank Ladder Match.

Money-in-the-Bank Qualifying Match: Charlotte Flair def. Peyton Royce (with Billie Kay) by submission to the Figure-Eight to qualify for the Women’s Money-in-the-Bank Ladder Match.

Cesaro (with Sheamus) def. Xavier Woods (with Big E & Kofi Kingston) by pin following a European uppercut.

Mandy Rose def. Becky Lynch by roll-up.

Money-in-the-Bank Qualifying Match: Rusev (with Aiden English) def. Daniel Bryan by pin following the Machka Kick to qualify for the Men’s Money-in-the-Bank Ladder Match.

