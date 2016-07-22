WWE Spoilers: Two co-branded Money-in-the-Bank Ladder Matches announced

Posted on by Cassidy
Wrestling News

The tenth annual WWE Money-in-the-Bank will come to you, live on the WWE Network, on June 17 from the Allstate Arena in Chicago, IL. As announced on RAW, this year’s Money-in-the-Bank event will feature a Men’s Money-in-the-Bank Ladder Match and a Women’s Money-in-the-Bank Ladder with Superstars from both RAW and SmackDown LIVE competing in each. Here is the updated card for WWE Money-in-the-Bank:

  • Men’s Money-in-the-Bank Ladder Match: Braun Strowman (RAW) vs. Finn Balor (RAW) vs. The Miz (SmackDown LIVE) vs. Rusev (SmackDown LIVE) vs. ??? vs. ??? vs. ??? vs. ???
  • Women’s Money-in-the-Bank Ladder Match: Ember Moon (RAW) vs. Charlotte Flair (SmackDown LIVE) vs. ??? vs. ??? vs. ??? vs. ??? vs. ??? vs. ???

In the Men’s Money-in-the-Bank Ladder Match, all eight Superstars will compete at the same time with the first Superstar to climb a ladder and retrieve the Money-in-the-Bank briefcase hanging high above the ring will win the match and the briefcase, which holds a contract that guarantees its holder a shot at his brand’s World Title any time he wants it for up to one year. Similar rules apply for the Women’s Money-in-the-Bank Ladder Match with the winner of the Women’s Money-in-the-Bank briefcase earning a guaranteed shot at her brand’s Women’s Title any time she wants it for up to one year.

Who do you want to see win the respective Money-in-the-Bank Ladder Matches? Post your comments in the box below.

