WWE RAW Results: October 9, 2017

The 1272nd edition of WWE Monday Night RAW came to you, live, from the Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN. Last week on RAW, a new alliance was formed between Intercontinental Champion The Miz and Cesaro & Sheamus as the trio systematically beat down Roman Reigns, but this new alliance may have bitten off more than they can chew as The Miz and Cesaro & Sheamus may have forced the hands of one of the most dominant factions in WWE history and, if the conclusion to RAW last week was any indication, then Roman Reigns, Dean Ambrose, & Seth Rollins may ride again as The Shield! With this threat looming, The Miz would be on RAW this week to present Miz TV, where the Intercontinental Champion’s guests would be Cesaro & Sheamus. Will the three newly aligned Superstars explain their decision to partner up? Also, after RAW General Manager Kurt Angle revealed that Kalisto was joining the Cruiserweight Division last week, “The Lucha Dragon” would get his first opportunity at the WWE Cruiserweight Title when he challenges Enzo Amore for the title in a Lumberjack Match! Can Kalisto make an immediate impact on the Cruiserweight Division by winning the WWE Cruiserweight Title or will Enzo Amore prove that he deserves to be the champion despite his questionable tactics?

Jason Jordan def. Karl Anderson (with Luke Gallows) by pin following the lifting neckbreaker.

Elias def. Apollo Crews (with Titus O’Neil) by pin following Drift Away.

Braun Strowman def. Matt Hardy by pin following the running powerslam.

Gentleman Jack Gallagher & The Brian Kendrick def. Cedric Alexander & Mustafa Ali by The Brian Kendrick pinning Mustafa Ali following Sliced Bread #2.

Fatal 5-Way Elimination Match: Emma def. Sasha Banks, Alicia Fox, Bayley, & Dana Brooke to earn a match against the debuting Asuka at WWE TLC. Bayley elim. Dana Brooke by pin following the Bayley-to-Belly. Alicia Fox elim. Bayley by pin following the Axe Kick. Sasha Banks elim. Alicia Fox by submission to the Bank Statement. Emma elim. Sasha Banks by roll-up.

WWE Cruiserweight Championship: Lumberjack Match: Kalisto def. Enzo Amore (c) by pin following Salida del Sol off of the top rope after interference from Mustafa Ali to win the WWE Cruiserweight Title.

