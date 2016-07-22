WWE SmackDown LIVE Results: September 12, 2017

Hell Hath No Fury….

The 943rd edition of WWE SmackDown LIVE was a special Sin City SmackDown and it came to you, live, from the Thomas & Mack Center at the UNLV in Las Vegas, NV. On last week’s SmackDown LIVE, Kevin Owens took things too far when confronted by SmackDown LIVE Commissioner Shane McMahon, telling his boss that Shane’s entire family, especially his kids, would have been better off if Shane didn’t survive that helicopter crash a couple of months ago. This would send Shane over the edge as the Commissioner would attack Kevin Owens, pummeling Owens before Daniel Bryan was able to break it up. Owens would respond by threatening to sue Shane and the entire WWE for the incident and this would lead to Daniel Bryan getting a phone call from WWE Chairman Mr. McMahon, who would suspend his son Shane indefinitely. Now, one week later, the Chairman himself will make a rare appearance on SmackDown LIVE as WWE Chairman Mr. McMahon would appear on Sin City SmackDown to confront Kevin Owens! Also, on a packed edition of SmackDown LIVE, three championships would be on the line as AJ Styles would defend the United States Championship against Tye Dillinger, The Usos would put the SmackDown Tag Team Titles on the line against The New Day in a Sin City Street Fight and, in a SummerSlam rematch, Naomi would challenge Natalya for the SmackDown Women’s Championship!

Match Results

United States Championship: AJ Styles (c) def. Tye Dillinger by submission to the Calf Crusher to retain.

SmackDown Tag Team Championship: Sin City Street Fight: The New Day’s Big E & Kofi Kingston def. The Usos (c) by Big E pinning Jimmy Uso (c) following the Midnight Hour to win the SmackDown Tag Team Titles.

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Natalya (c) def. Naomi by submission to the Sharpshooter after a distraction by Carmella & James Ellsworth to retain.

Chad Gable & Shelton Benjamin def. The Hype Bros by Chad Gable pinning Zack Ryder following a double team powerbomb/neckbreaker.

