WWE Mae Young Classic Results: Part 2 (Episodes 5-8) & Part 3 (Finale)

The first eight episodes of the inaugural WWE Mae Young Classic were taped on July 13 and July 14 at Full Sail University in Orlando, FL. The first four episodes premiered on the WWE Network on August 28 while episodes 5-8 premiered on September 4. The live finale of the Mae Young Classic aired on Tuesday, September 12, from the Thomas & Mack Center at the UNLV in Las Vegas, NV. Episodes 1-4 of the Mae Young Classic featured the First Round Matches of the tournament while episodes 5-8 covered the Second Round, Quarter-Final, and Semi-Final Matches, and Episode 9 (the finale) featured the Finals. There was also a special aired on the WWE Network called “Road to the Finals” that featured a bonus 6-Woman Tag match. You can find the results of the First Round Matches of the Mae Young Classic here. Here is Part 2 & Part 3 of the results of the Mae Young Classic from episodes 5-9:

Episode Five Results

Second Round Matches

Abbey Laith def. Rachel Evers by pin with the Alligator Clutch to advance to the Quarter-Finals.

Piper Niven def. Serena Deeb by pin with the Michinoku Driver to advance to the Quarter-Finals.

Mercedes Martinez def. Princesa Sugehit by pin following the Fisherman Buster to advance to the Quarter-Finals.

Kairi Sane def. Bianca Belair by pin following the elbow drop to advance to the Quarter-Finals.

Episode Six Results

Second Round Matches

Toni Storm def. Lacey Evans by pin following the Strong Zero to advance to the Quarter-Finals.

Shayna Baszler def. Mia Yim by submission to the Kirifuda Driver to advance to the Quarter-Finals.

Dakota Kai def. Rhea Ripley by pin following a rope-hung double stomp to advance to the Quarter-Finals.

Candice LeRae def. Nicole Savoy by pin following Ms. LeRae’s Wild Ride to advance to the Quarter-Finals.

Episode Seven Results

Quarter-Final Matches

Mercedes Martinez def. Abbey Laith by pin following the Fisherman Buster to advance to the Semi-Finals.

Shayna Baszler def. Candice LeRae by submission to the Kirifuda Driver to advance to the Semi-Finals.

Toni Storm def. Piper Niven by pin following a leg drop off of the top rope to advance to the Semi-Finals.

Kairi Sane def. Dakota Kai by pin following the elbow drop to advance to the Semi-Finals.

Episode Eight Results

Semi-Final Matches

Shayna Baszler def. Mercedes Martinez by submission to the Kirifuda Driver to advance to the Finals.

Kairi Sane def. Toni Storm by pin following the elbow drop to the back to advance to the Finals.

Road to the Finals Results

Bonus Match

6-Woman Tag: Kay Lee Ray, Tessa Blanchard, & Jazzy Gabert def. Marti Belle, Santana Garrett, & Sarah Logan by Jazzy Gabert pinning Santana Garrett following the Dominator.

Episode Nine (Finale) Results

Final Match

Kairi Sane def. Shayna Baszler by pin following the Insane Elbow to win the inaugural Mae Young Classic.

Following the Mae Young Classic, it was announced that, as a reward for winning the Mae Young Classic, Kairi Sane will be one of the women competing for the vacant NXT Women’s Championship at NXT TakeOver: Houston on November 18 (the night before Survivor Series). Kairi Sane’s opponent(s) have not yet been announced.

