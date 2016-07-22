WWE Mae Young Classic Results: Part 1 (Episodes 1-4)

The first eight episodes of the inaugural WWE Mae Young Classic were taped on July 13 and July 14 at Full Sail University in Orlando, FL. The first four episodes premiered on the WWE Network on Monday while episodes 5-8 will premiere on Monday, September 4 before the live finale of the Mae Young Classic airs on Tuesday, September 12 from the Thomas & Mack Center at the UNLV in Las Vegas, NV. The first four episodes of the Mae Young Classic covered the twelve First Round Matches of the tournament. Here is the First Round results of the Mae Young Classic:

Episode One Results

Princesa Sugehit def. Kay Lee Ray by submission to a Fujiwara armbar to advance to the Second Round.

Serena Deeb def. Vanessa Borne by pin following a Spear to advance to the Second Round.

Shayna Baszler def. Zeda by submission to the Kirifuda Driver to advance to the Second Round.

Abbey Laith def. Jazzy Gabert by roll-up to advance to the Second Round.

Episode Two Results

Mercedes Martinez def. Xia Li by submission to a surfboard dragon sleeper to advance to the Second Round.

Rachel Evers def. Marti Belle by roll-up to advance to the Second Round.

Rhea Ripley def. Miranda Salinas by pin following a full nelson slam to advance to the Second Round.

Mia Yim def. Sarah Logan by pin following the Eat Defeat to advance to the Second Round.

Episode Three Results

Toni Storm def. Ayesha Raymond by roll-up to advance to the Second Round.

Dakota Kai def. Kavita Devi by pin following the Coup de Grace to advance to the Second Round.

Bianca Belair def. Sage Beckett by pin following a Spear to advance to the Second Round.

Piper Niven def. Santana Garrett by pin with the Michinoku Driver to advance to the Second Round.

Episode Four Results

Candice LeRae def. Renee Michelle by pin following Ms. LeRae’s Wild Ride to advance to the Second Round.

Lacey Evans def. Taynara Conti by pin with a back-to-belly piledriver to advance to the Second Round.

Nicole Savoy def. Reina Gonzalez by submission to a cross armbreaker to advance to the Second Round.

Kairi Sane def. Tessa Blanchard by pin following the elbow drop to advance to the Second Round.

This brings the Mae Young Classic down to sixteen competitors with the eight Second Round Matches premiering when episodes five through eight premiere this coming Monday night, September 4 on the WWE Network. Here are the Second Round Matches of the Mae Young Classic (in no particular order):

Abbey Laith vs. Rachel Evers

Princesa Sugehit vs. Mercedes Martinez

Nicole Savoy vs. Candice LeRae

Mia Yim vs. Shayna Baszler

Kairi Sane vs. Bianca Belair

Dakota Kai vs. Rhea Ripley

Serena Deeb vs. Piper Niven

Lacey Evans vs. Toni Storm

