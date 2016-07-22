WWE SmackDown LIVE Results: September 5, 2017

Hellbound.

The 942nd edition of WWE SmackDown LIVE came to you, live, from the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls, SD. On last week’s SmackDown LIVE, Shinsuke Nakamura and Randy Orton joined forces in a tag team match to combat WWE Champion Jinder Mahal and Rusev in a winning effort. However, this week would be much different as “The King of Strong Style” and “The Viper” would go one-on-one with the winner earning a future WWE Championship match against champion Jinder Mahal! After The Singh Brothers cost Shinsuke Nakamura the WWE Title at SummerSlam, can Nakamura earn another opportunity at the title or will Randy Orton re-ignite his feud with “The Modern Day Maharaja”, who originally beat Orton for the title, with help from The Singh Brothers, at Backlash a few months ago? Also, before Natalya defends the SmackDown Women’s Title against former champion Naomi on next week’s SmackDown LIVE, the champion would be in action against “Ms. Money-in-the-Bank” Carmella in a non-title match. Can Natalya defeat Carmella and pick up some momentum heading into next week’s title defense or will Carmella show that she is capable of beating the champion? Let’s not forget that Carmella can cash in her Money-in-the-Bank contract any time she wants for a SmackDown Women’s Title match. Could Carmella beat Natalya and also cash in her contract?

Match Results

Non-Title: Natalya def. Carmella (with James Ellsworth) by roll-up after an accidental distraction by James Ellsworth.

Aiden English def. Sami Zayn by roll-up.

Baron Corbin def. Tye Dillinger by pin following the End of Days.

#1 Contender’s Match: Shinsuke Nakamura def. Randy Orton by pin following the Kinshasa to earn a WWE Championship match at WWE Hell in a Cell.

