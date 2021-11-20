REVIEW: Ghostbusters: Afterlife and the acceptable use of nostalgia

There has been a strong debate online in the months (years) leading up to the release of Ghostbusters: Afterlife. It shouldn’t be a surprise, I guess, considering how vitriolic the attacks were against the 2016 Ghostbusters reboot attempt. The arguments are different however, and that, in part, is a source of consternation for some. The 2016 movie was excoriated from the moment the film was announced. Its first trailer was, for a long while, the most downvoted video in YouTube history. When the movie came out, critics were mixed, with a lean towards liking it, while audience scores were in the toilet. Naturally, the fact that the stars of the vehicle were entirely female made for more than a little toxicity in an already toxic place (the internet).

In the runup to this film, however, the complaints have been much more subdued, much more traditional, and much less toxic. As you can imagine, the contrast in reception (especially the intensity of the reception) created a ton of angst from supporters of the 2016 movie. It’s easy to cast a blanket over it all and say “the 2016 movie was only hated because people are sexist and the lukewarm-at-worst reception to the 2021 movie and its non-all-female cast is proof!” It’s easy but not fair. Of course, there’s no doubt a segment of the 2016 film’s haters only attacked the film because they hate women, or find women inherently unfunny, or think women should only be seen barefoot and pregnant in the kitchen and not off chasing ghosts (“chasing ghosts is man’s work!”). I’m certain that segment of trolls exists. I’m also certain a lot of people didn’t like that movie because it wasn’t very funny, wasn’t very scary, and wasn’t very much of anything.

There have been a lot of 80s franchises to go through the reboot machine over the past decade or so, and whenever there are attempts to completely wipe the old canon away and create something totally new with the same IP, fans usually balk and gripe and complain. Why? Because those same fans grew up with that IP, whatever it is. It’s easy to be detached from it all and say “it’s just a silly kids show” or “it was just a silly kid’s movie” but when you were that kid, and when you are that adult who used to be that kid, it’s not “just” anything. It’s something.

It’s a little piece of your childhood.

Whenever I read about Robert Zemeckis insisting he will never allow Universal to redo Back to the Future I nod approvingly, but also know, one day, Robert Zemeckis will be in the ground and Universal will cut a check to whoever is necessary to get a Back to the Future reboot off the ground. And I will be on the sideline, hating it. The things we watched and loved as children attach themselves to us like symbiotes. You kill it and you kill a little bit of the host, too.

The 2016 movie was hated upon announcement precisely because it loudly and proudly promised to forget all about the original movie(s) and go its own way, doing its own thing with the gimmicks and gadgets that many people grew up pretending to play with in their backyards, or dressed up like for Halloween. There’s an entire generation that pointed at the screen at the kids from Stranger Things when they were dressed up like the Ghostbusters and said “that was me!”

This takes us to Ghostbusters: Afterlife…not the movie, but the trailer; specifically, this trailer…

If that trailer feels familiar, it should. It’s basically the Ghostbusters: Afterlife equivalent of the Force Awakens teaser trailer. You know the one: It ended with Han saying “Chewie, we’re home.” The Ghostbusters version was criticized online with a complaint that has persisted through its many theatrical delays and up to its release. The complaint is simply this:

It’s so serious! Why are they making Ghostbusters into something so dramatic!

This, however, is the best thing about the trailer, as well as the best thing about the movie itself. I wouldn’t say it is “dramatic,” though that’s probably a word for lack of a better. Maybe we might say “serious” or just “lacking in irreverence.” Truth be told, the original Ghostbusters was not a movie that, in any way, deserved to be treated like some piece of high art. It was a movie about schlubby ghost exterminators trying to make a buck in 1980s New York City. It was funny how unseriously it took itself. It made fun of every aspect of its premise, every step of the way, invited the audience to laugh with them and created a contagious feel-good atmosphere that makes it stand the test of time nearly four decades later. So why then does the trailer seem so…grandiose? Why does the movie, from its opening sequence, lean so heavily on stirring up “epic” feelings the original never cared to? The answer is simple:

It’s been nearly four decades!