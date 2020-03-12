Nancy Drew S01E16 Review: The Haunting of Nancy Drew – We got some answers!

First, the major news from tonight: Chief McGinnis is back! And now he’s going to leave again. Really don’t know what the purpose of his coming back for 1.5 scenes was.

Because now that he’s moving to Augusta, a new detective is in charge, and his first stop is The Claw. I’m not sure why he needs them to do a full-scale search of the restaurant, since Karen is already in custody, but there he is.

Unfortunately for the Drew Crew, they have Lucy’s bones there so Nancy’s forensic scientist pal John can examine them. So they have to scramble to find ways to hide them. It goes pretty well, all things considered. The new detective is still suspicious as hell of them, and he takes one of the bones, for some reason, but they’re safe in the moment.

In the meantime, though, Nancy spends most of the episode with Ryan Hudson. That’s kinda funny, considering what happens later. But anyway, she’s convinced that while she doesn’t believe that he killed Lucy, he still holds the key to figuring out her death.

To that end, they go to the ice cream shop where he and Lucy used to meet. There, they find the gal with the world’s greatest memory, who has retained every single detail about Lucy’s last afternoon. According to her, Lucy sat there, writing in her journal, seemingly waiting for someone. No one ever showed up, so she left, and was then followed by a Town Car.

As that was Everett Hudson’s car, they go to see him next. It’s a family reunion! Okay, I’ll stop. For now. Everett says that yes, he saw Lucy and he told her townie ass to stay away from his purebred son. Maybe not in those exact words, but that was the meaning. He maintains, though, that he did not lay a finger on her, but he did see her arguing with Karen.

Next stop: jail. For her part, Karen says that yes, they argued. The (elder) Hudsons had made things so bad for Lucy–she lost her scholarship, her mom lost her job, and she was treated like a pariah–so Karen wanted to do something nice for her. So she nominated her for Sea Queen and rigged the vote so she’d win.

Unsurprisingly, Lucy didn’t appreciate this in the slightest. So they bickered and Lucy stormed off. Nancy then remembers the journal, but Karen says she didn’t have it when she left. Figuring it must still be in the Sable house, Ryan and Nancy go there next. What, did he just wait in the car? Incredible.

They find the journal, but it doesn’t seem like Lucy really wants them to. I’m not quite sure what she wants here. She wants them to find her bones, but not know how she died? Or not know the rest of the circumstances around her death?

Whatever her ghost thinking is, it’s too late now. Because Nancy is able to get it on the record that Lucy intended to take her own life. I said in the comments of last week’s episode that I had thought about this, but I couldn’t figure out why Lucy would be so mad in death. If she felt she was driven to it, then that makes a little more sense. In any case, her diary is admitted into evidence, and the charges against Carson are dismissed.

But all is not over, not yet. Nancy had given John her hair to test against the hair found in the Sea Queen crown, worried that her mom had had something to do with Lucy’s death.

She wasn’t a match with her mom. But there was a familial match. At the same time that John is noticing that Lucy’s hipbones had adjusted to give birth, Nancy comes home to get the story from Carson. He and Kate had been having a picnic when a distraught Lucy called from the cliff.

When they got there, she was cradling a newborn. Carson cut the umbilical cord and the Drews were seeing to the baby when Lucy disappeared. Whether she jumped or she fell, Carson didn’t know. And he never found any trace of her, except for her dress. After that, they took the baby to Europe to cover up the birth. And Carson’s been raising that girl ever since.

Obviously, it’s a lot to take in, so much so, that Nancy doesn’t seem to get it until the end of her dad’s explanation. And let me say that again: her dad. Because biology ain’t everything. She may be genetically connected to the Hudsons, but Carson Drew is her father. That’s something to hold on to.

9/10 – Whew. Well, we certainly got some answers. Whether they were the ones we expected or wanted is certainly up for discussion. As for that big reveal, wow. I knew that was a possibility–it’s been a fan theory since the season began–but I’m kinda surprised they went there. What do y’all think?