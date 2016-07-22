WWE Spoilers: Updated card for WWE Money-in-the-Bank 2018

The 10th annual WWE Money-in-the-Bank will come to you, live on the WWE Network, on June 17 from the Allstate Arena in Chicago, IL. With a WWE Title rematch, a RAW Women’s Title match, and a SmackDown Women’s Title match announced for the pay-per-view, as well as more participants being confirmed for the Men’s and Women’s Money-in-the-Bank Ladder Matches, here is the current card for WWE Money-in-the-Bank:

Men’s Money-in-the-Bank Ladder Match: Braun Strowman vs. Finn Balor vs. The Miz vs. Rusev vs. Bobby Roode vs. Kevin Owens vs. Big E or Kofi Kingston or Xavier Woods vs. ???

Women’s Money-in-the-Bank Ladder Match: Ember Moon vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Becky Lynch vs. ??? vs. ??? vs. ??? vs. ???

WWE Championship: Stipulation To Be Determined: AJ Styles (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

RAW Women’s Championship: Nia Jax (c) vs. Ronda Rousey

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Carmella (c) vs. Asuka

By virtue of their win over Cesaro & Sheamus on SmackDown LIVE, The New Day get to pick one member of their team (either Big E, Kofi Kingston, or Xavier Woods) to compete in the Men’s Money-in-the-Bank Ladder Match.

By defeating AJ Styles in a non-title match on SmackDown LIVE, Shinsuke Nakamura has earned the right to pick the stipulation for their WWE Title rematch.

Next week’s SmackDown LIVE will see Samoa Joe going one-on-one with Big Cass in a Money-in-the-Bank Qualifying Match to decide the final spot in the Men’s Money-in-the-Bank Ladder Match. Also, Lana will face Billie Kay in another Money-in-the-Bank Qualifying Match to see who will take the fifth spot in the Women’s Money-in-the-Bank Ladder Match.

