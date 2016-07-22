WWE RAW Results: April 23, 2018

Four nights before The Greatest Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia, the 1300th edition of WWE Monday Night RAW came to you, live, from the Scottrade Center in St. Louis, MO. Before he defends the Universal Championship against Roman Reigns in a Steel Cage Match at The Greatest Royal Rumble, Universal Champion Brock Lesnar would make his first appearance on RAW since his savage match with Roman Reigns at WrestleMania as Brock’s advocate Paul Heyman will no doubt have plenty to say about “The Beast” conquering “The Big Dog” at WrestleMania as well as their upcoming rematch. Also, after last week’s Superstar Shake-Up saw the likes of Jinder Mahal, Dolph Ziggler, Drew McIntyre, The Riott Squad, Bobby Roode, Baron Corbin, and more make their way to RAW, how will these new arrivals make their presence felt on Monday nights?

Match Results

Elias def. Bobby Roode by roll-up after pulling Bobby Roode face-first into the top rope.

The Deleter of Worlds def. The Ascension by Bray Wyatt pinning Viktor following the wheelbarrow Twist of Fate.

Dolph Ziggler & Drew McIntyre def. Titus O’Neil & Apollo Crews (with Dana Brooke) by Drew McIntyre pinning Apollo Crews following the Zig Zag/Claymore Kick.

Chad Gable def. Jinder Mahal by countering the Khallas into a pinfall.

Bobby Lashley & Braun Strowman def. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn by Braun Strowman pinning Sami Zayn following the running powerslam.

Seth Rollins & Finn Balor def. The Miztourage by Finn Balor pinning Curtis Axel following the Coup de Grace.

10-Woman Tag: Alexa Bliss, Mickie James, and The Riott Squad def. Nia Jax, Ember Moon, Natalya, Bayley, & Sasha Banks by DQ after Ronda Rousey attacks Mickie James.

