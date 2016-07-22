WWE Spoilers: Full results of the 2018 Superstar Shake-Up

WWE Spoilers: Full results of the 2018 Superstar Shake-UpPosted on April 20, 2018 by Cassidy Wrestling NewsShare On: Tweet This week’s RAW and SmackDown LIVE saw some major changes in the rosters of both brands as the 2018 Superstar Shake-Up as a total of 37 Superstars found new homes on either RAW or SmackDown LIVE. Seventeen Superstars came from SmackDown LIVE to RAW, twelve went from RAW to SmackDown LIVE, one came to RAW from NXT, and five came from NXT to SmackDown LIVE while two Superstars went from not being on either brand to being exclusive to RAW. Here is the complete list of Superstars who changed rosters in this year’s Superstar Shake-Up: Acquired by RAW United States Champion Jinder Mahal & Sunil Singh The Riott Squad (Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, & Sarah Logan) Breezango (Fandango & Tyler Breeze) Natalya Dolph Ziggler Drew McIntyre Kevin Owens Sami Zayn Baron Corbin Bobby Roode Chad Gable Zack Ryder Mojo Rawley Mike Kanellis The Ascension (Konnor & Viktor) Acquired by SmackDown LIVE The Miz United States Champion Jeff Hardy Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville Samoa Joe Big Cass Asuka Gallows & Anderson Cesaro & Sheamus R-Truth SAnitY (Eric Young, Killian Dain, & Alexander Wolfe) Andrade “Cien” Almas & Zelina Vega What did you think of the Superstar Shake-Up? Post your comments in the box below.