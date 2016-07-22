WWE Spoilers: Full results of the 2018 Superstar Shake-Up

This week’s RAW and SmackDown LIVE saw some major changes in the rosters of both brands as the 2018 Superstar Shake-Up as a total of 37 Superstars found new homes on either RAW or SmackDown LIVE. Seventeen Superstars came from SmackDown LIVE to RAW, twelve went from RAW to SmackDown LIVE, one came to RAW from NXT, and five came from NXT to SmackDown LIVE while two Superstars went from not being on either brand to being exclusive to RAW. Here is the complete list of Superstars who changed rosters in this year’s Superstar Shake-Up:

Acquired by RAW

United States Champion Jinder Mahal & Sunil Singh

The Riott Squad (Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, & Sarah Logan)

Breezango (Fandango & Tyler Breeze)

Natalya

Dolph Ziggler

Drew McIntyre

Kevin Owens

Sami Zayn

Baron Corbin

Bobby Roode

Chad Gable

Zack Ryder

Mojo Rawley

Mike Kanellis

The Ascension (Konnor & Viktor)

Acquired by SmackDown LIVE

The Miz

United States Champion Jeff Hardy

Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville

Samoa Joe

Big Cass

Asuka

Gallows & Anderson

Cesaro & Sheamus

R-Truth

SAnitY (Eric Young, Killian Dain, & Alexander Wolfe)

Andrade “Cien” Almas & Zelina Vega

