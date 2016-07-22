WWE Spoilers: Two title matches added to The Greatest Royal Rumble

WWE will present The Greatest Royal Rumble, live on the WWE Network, this Friday, April 27, at 12PM ET/9AM PT from the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. As announced on RAW and SmackDown LIVE, the WWE Title and the United States Title will be on the line at the event. Here is the updated card for The Greatest Royal Rumble:

First Ever 50-Man Royal Rumble Match

Universal Championship: Steel Cage Match: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Roman Reigns

WWE Championship: AJ Styles (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

John Cena vs. Triple H

Casket Match: The Undertaker vs. Rusev

Intercontinental Championship Ladder Match: Seth Rollins (c) vs. The Miz vs. Finn Balor vs. Samoa Joe

RAW Tag Team Championship: Cesaro & Sheamus vs. Matt Hardy & Bray Wyatt

United States Championship: Jeff Hardy (c) vs. Jinder Mahal

SmackDown Tag Team Championship: The Bludgeon Brothers (c) vs. The Usos

So far, eighteen Superstars have been confirmed for the 50-Man Royal Rumble Match as Daniel Bryan, Kurt Angle, Chris Jericho, Braun Strowman, Big Show, Dolph Ziggler, Apollo Crews, Titus O’Neil, Goldust, Chad Gable, Shelton Benjamin, Big E, Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, Elias, Baron Corbin, Sin Cara, and Mojo Rawley will all be a part of the over-the-top rope match.

