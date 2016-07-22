WWE RAW Results: February 5, 2018

Unstoppable.

The 1289th edition of WWE Monday Night RAW came to you, live, from the Wells Fargo Arena at the Iowa Events Center in Des Moines, IA. As announced on last week’s RAW, there will be an Elimination Chamber Match in just under three weeks at WWE Elimination Chamber where six of RAW’s top Superstars will compete for the right to challenge Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania. In the first three Elimination Chamber Qualifying Matches, Braun Strowman decimated Kane in a Last Man Standing Match, Elias defeated “Woken” Matt Hardy, and John Cena defeated Finn Balor to fill up three of the six spots in the Elimination Chamber Match. Now, with the Elimination Chamber Qualifying Matches expected to continue this week, who will join Braun Strowman, Elias, and John Cena inside the unforgiving structure? Plus, it was also announced last week that Alexa Bliss will defend her RAW Women’s Title in the first ever Women’s Elimination Chamber Match. Will we find out who will be joining Alexa Bliss in the Elimination Chamber in less than three weeks?

Match Results

Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match: Roman Reigns def. Bray Wyatt by pin following the Spear to qualify for the #1 Contender’s Elimination Chamber Match.

Finn Balor & Karl Anderson (with Luke Gallows) def. The Revival by Finn Balor pinning Scott Dawson following the Coup de Grace.

Cedric Alexander & Mustafa Ali def. Drew Gulak & Tony Nese by Cedric Alexander pinning Drew Gulak following the Lumbar Check.

Asuka def. Bayley by submission to the armbar.

Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match: Non-Title: The Miz (with Bo Dallas) def. Apollo Crews (with Titus O’Neil & Dana Brooke) by pin following the Skull Crushing Finale to qualify for the #1 Contender’s Elimination Chamber Match.

RAW Tag Team Championship: Cesaro & Sheamus (c) def. Seth Rollins & Roman Reigns by DQ after Jason Jordan interferes. As a result, Cesaro & Sheamus (c) retain.

Nia Jax def. Vanessa Floyd (local competitor) by pin with the big leg drop.

Mickie James def. Sonya Deville (with Paige & Mandy Rose) by roll-up.

Winner Enters the Elimination Chamber Match Last: Triple Threat Match: Elias def. John Cena and Braun Strowman by pinning John Cena following the running powerslam by Braun Strowman. As a result, Elias will enter the Elimination Chamber Match last.

See page 2 for detailed results.