WWE Spoilers: Two Elimination Chamber Matches announced for WWE Elimination Chamber

The eighth edition of WWE Elimination Chamber will be a RAW exclusive pay-per-view and it will come to you, live on the WWE Network, on February 25 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV. As announced on RAW, there will be a Men’s Elimination Chamber Match and the first ever Women’s Elimination Chamber Match at the event. The winner of the Men’s Elimination Chamber Match will challenge Brock Lesnar for the Universal Title at WrestleMania while the Women’s Elimination Chamber Match will be for the RAW Women’s Championship. Here is the current card:

  • #1 Contender’s Men’s Elimination Chamber Match: Braun Strowman vs. Elias vs. John Cena vs. [TBD] vs. [TBD] vs. [TBD]
  • RAW Women’s Championship: Women’s Elimination Chamber Match: Alexa Bliss (c) vs. [TBD] vs. [TBD] vs. [TBD] vs. [TBD] vs. [TBD]

Braun Strowman, Elias, and John Cena all won respective Elimination Chamber Qualifying Matches on RAW to earn their spots in the Men’s Elimination Chamber Match. The qualifying matches are expected to continue on next week’s RAW.

