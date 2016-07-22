WWE RAW Results: February 12, 2018

Who’s Entering The Chamber?

The 1290th edition of WWE Monday Night RAW came to you, live, from the SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, CA. With WWE Elimination Chamber less than two weeks away, we already know that Braun Strowman, Elias, John Cena, Roman Reigns, and Intercontinental Champion The Miz will be stepping inside the demonic Elimination Chamber to battle for the right to challenge Brock Lesnar for the Universal Title at WrestleMania, but one spot still remains in the Chamber. That final spot would be filled on RAW as four RAW Superstars would get a second chance to gain entry into the Elimination Chamber as Finn Balor, Bray Wyatt, “Woken” Matt Hardy, and Apollo Crews would compete in a Second Chance Fatal 4-Way Match where the winner will earn the final spot in the Men’s Elimination Chamber Match! Plus, with the first ever Women’s Elimination Chamber Match for the RAW Women’s Title just a couple of weeks away, best friends and former rivals would go one-on-one on RAW as San Jose’s own Bayley would square off with “The Boss” Sasha Banks. Which one of these two former champions will pick up some major momentum before the Women’s Elimination Chamber Match and will their friendship remain intact after all is said and done?

Match Results

Loser Enters The Elimination Chamber Match First: Non-Title: John Cena def. The Miz by pin following the Attitude Adjustment off of the second rope. As a result, The Miz will enter the Elimination Chamber Match first.

The Revival def. Gallows & Anderson by Scott Dawson pinning Karl Anderson following the Shatter Machine.

Bayley def. Sasha Banks by pin following the Bayley-to-Belly off of the top rope.

Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville (with Paige) def. Alexa Bliss & Mickie James by Mandy Rose pinning Mickie James following the Bed of Roses.

Roman Reigns def. Sheamus (with Cesaro) by pin following a mid-air Spear.

Second Chance Fatal 5-Way Match: Finn Balor and Seth Rollins def. Bray Wyatt, “Woken” Matt Hardy, and Apollo Crews (with Titus O’Neil) by pinning Bray Wyatt following a double team powerbomb. As a result, both Finn Balor and Seth Rollins qualify for the Men’s Elimination Chamber Match.

See page 2 for detailed results.