WWE RAW Results: December 25, 2017

The Gift of Gold.

The 1283rd edition of WWE Monday Night RAW came to you, live on Christmas Day, from the Allstate Arena in Chicago, IL. The final RAW of 2017 was sure to have plenty of holiday cheer and what better way to celebrate Christmas than with the return of sixteen-time former World Champion John Cena? Making his first appearance in a WWE ring since he was on Team SmackDown LIVE at Survivor Series, how will John Cena mix things up on RAW? After a banner 2017 that saw John Cena win his sixteenth World Title as well as propose to Nikki Bella at WrestleMania and voice the lead character in the animated movie “Ferdinand”, what does Cena have in store for 2018? Could the two-time Royal Rumble Match winner be looking to throw his name into the hat for the 2018 Royal Rumble Match?

Match Results

John Cena def. Elias by pin following the Attitude Adjustment.

Hideo Itami def. The Brian Kendrick (with Jack Gallagher) by pin following the GTS.

6-Woman Tag: Absolution def. Sasha Banks, Bayley, & Mickie James by Paige pinning Bayley following the Ram Paige.

Kane def. Heath Slater (with Rhyno) by pin following the chokeslam.

Finn Balor def. Curt Hawkins by pin following the Coup de Grace.

6-Man Tag: Miracle on 34th Street Fight: Cedric Alexander, Akira Tozawa, & Mustafa Ali def. Enzo Amore, Drew Gulak, & Ariya Daivari by Cedric Alexander pinning Ariya Daivari following the Lumbar Check.

Intercontinental Championship: Samoa Joe def. Roman Reigns (c) by DQ after Roman Reigns (c) shoves the referee. As a result, Roman Reigns (c) retains.

2-on-1 Handicap Secret Santa Match: Braun Strowman def. The Miztourage by pinning Bo Dallas following the running powerslam.

RAW Tag Team Championship: Seth Rollins & Jason Jordan def. Cesaro & Sheamus (c) by Jason Jordan pinning Cesaro (c) following the elevated neckbreaker to win the RAW Tag Team Titles.

